Life is a conversation. Join us on the Lawrenceville Bicentennial Podcast to have one! In this episode, we talk about communication and how it goes beyond just the spoken or written word.

Captain Sal Ortega, Police Officer and Public Administration Officer, serves as a bridge between the community and the media. He works hard to keep citizens aware of what’s going on. There’s always good news to be shared and Captain Ortega makes sure Lawrenceville knows it!

Melissa Hardegree, Chief Communications Officer of Lawrenceville, has seen how media has evolved over the years. From newsletters to social media, she makes sure the message travels on every platform in the best way possible. She even produces this very podcast!

A conversation is as much listening as it is speaking. Listen in to learn about how people like Melissa and Sal hear your voices too!