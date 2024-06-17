The start of summertime in Georgia is noted by perhaps one thing, the release of the peach milkshake at Chick-fil-A. The seasonal Peach Milkshake has returned for its 15th year. Each hand-spun milkshake combines Chick-fil-A’s signature Icedream dessert and peach puree, topped with whipped cream and a cherry.

This summer, Chick-fil-A is bringing more big flavors of a backyard barbecue with the launch of a new, seasonal entrée: the Maple Pepper Bacon Sandwich. Starting June 10, Guests nationwide can enjoy these limited time menu items while supplies last.

First tested in 2023 in Indianapolis and Lexington, Ky., Chick-fil-A’s new Maple Pepper Bacon Sandwich balances the delicate flavors of sweet maple syrup combined with a gentle heat and delicious backyard grill flavor. The sandwich is made with a lemon herb marinated boneless breast of chicken, grilled for a tender, smoky taste. It is served on a buttery and toasted maple flavored brioche bun, topped with Pepper Jack cheese, green leaf lettuce, bacon hand-tossed in a brown sugar and pepper blend, topped with sweet and spicy pickles.

“We are always looking for ways to make unique twists to our entrée selection and the Maple Pepper Bacon Sandwich is a delicious spin on the Chick-fil-A flavors our Guests know and love. It is a delicious blend of sweet, savory and spicy, offering an entirely different flavor profile than any other sandwich we’ve launched. We have several new and exciting offerings in the pipeline and look forward to continuing to surprise our Guests with bold, new tastes in the future!” — Allison Duncan, director of menu and packaging



“For me – and many of our guests – Chick-fil-A’s Peach Milkshake signals the arrival of summer. This June, we’re thrilled to bring back the seasonal favorite alongside the new Maple Pepper Bacon Sandwich. The Summer is all about time spent outside, eating good food with family and friends, and we think this is the perfect pairing to enjoy during those long, hot days.” — Christy Cook, Chick-fil-A Chef

There are also rumors floating around about Banana Pudding, but there’s no new news on that southern dessert staple front yet. We’ve heard you can still get it at the Dwarf House location in Hapeville, but don’t quote us!

