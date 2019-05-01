It’s Not About Cancer, It’s About You

Cancer is complicated. It isn’t something that can be limited by a statistic, like the fact that there will be 1,735,350 new cases this year alone, because it affects far more people. It isn’t something that can be labeled as a physical disease, because it impacts individuals mentally, emotionally and socially. And it can’t just be defined by a specific stage—stage 0, I, II, III, IV—because it is truly a life-altering condition.

So how do you care for a condition like cancer? It’s simple. You redefine what it means to provide exceptional care, and that’s exactly what GMC’s Center for Cancer Care is doing. Whether you’ve just been diagnosed with breast cancer, you’re a 10-year colorectal cancer survivor or you’re a friend of someone who has been battling lung cancer, you are never alone with the compassionate experts at Gwinnett Medical Center.

“In addition to effective, expert diagnostics and treatment, it’s important to recognize the power that support—in all forms—can have,” describes Amy McEachin, RN, Oncology Support Clinic Manager. Whether it’s guidance from one of our nurse navigators, participation in a cancer survivor class, or utilizing Oncology Rehabilitation, our support services play a vital role in ensuring the well-being and healing of our patients and survivors.”

To help patients and their families through every step of the healing process, the team of specialty-trained experts at GMC’s Center for Cancer Care is proud to offer the following support services:

Support Groups

Cancer Survivor Class

Twisted Sisters Yoga

Nutrition and Cancer

Smoking Cessation Class

Appearance Specialist Support

Exercise and Wellness Information

American Cancer Society Services

GMC doesn’t just treat the condition, they treat the person.

