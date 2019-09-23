Search

Kyle Norton Appointed Georgia Gwinnett College Assistant Athletic Director for Facilities

The Grizzlies are on the prowl! Or at least, GGC’s Kyle Norton is.

Georgia Gwinnett College Associate Vice President of Athletics Dr. Darin S. Wilson has announced the promotion of Kyle Norton to the administrative position of Assistant Athletic Director for Facilities within the Office of Athletics.

Norton, a 2015 GGC alumnus, has been a facilities and grounds manager since January 2016 and has played a key role in preserving the college’s first-rate athletic facilities. He also will continue to serve as an assistant baseball coach.

“I’m extremely happy for Kyle to move into this new role. Kyle is a tremendously hard worker who is a true servant-leader. He makes others better each day and he is a wonderful asset for our athletics office. I look forward to working with him daily on our short- and long-term facility plans,” said Wilson.

In his new role, Norton will oversee daily operations and maintenance of the Grizzly Athletics Complex, including all playing surfaces, stadium structures and the building that houses the Office of Athletics.

Norton, who lives in Gwinnett County, has witnessed the growth of GGC’s athletic program as a student-athlete and staff member. He was a member of the college’s first two baseball teams, including the 2014 squad that made the program’s first Avista NAIA World Series appearance. He was a member of the program’s coaching staff for teams that returned to the World Series in 2019 and 2018.

