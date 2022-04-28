Law Office of Angela M. Kinley: Guiding You Toward Justice

When you’re pursuing or facing litigation, it’s already stressful, confusing and complicated enough, but that extra step of finding the ideal legal representation can make the process feel even more overwhelming. However, when you do find the right legal expert to guide you through every step, address your worries and avidly fight for your best interests, it can bring tremendous peace of mind and confidence.

For 15 years, the Law Office of Angela M. Kinley has empowered its clients with the knowledge and quality legal advice and representation to help them navigate their cases and face their challenges with courage, confidence and ultimately, success. As a strong advocate, licensed mediator and seasoned litigator with extensive courtroom experience, Attorney Kinley is here to fight for the successful outcome you want and deserve. With a lengthy history working in a comprehensive variety of practice areas, Ms. Kinley has appeared on CNN, HLN and Good Morning America and has handled many high-profile matters, although each and every client receives the same level of dedicated, high-level representation and advocacy.

The Law Office of Angela M. Kinley specializes in providing both representation and legal advice in the following practice areas:

• Criminal and traffic defense

• Divorce

• Child custody

• Child support

• Legitimation

• Adoption

• Estate planning

• Contract review and litigation

• Immigration

• Debtor/creditor matters

• Landlord/tenant disputes

• Corporate formation and litigation

• Mediation services for all civil and domestic matters

Whether you’re facing litigation, weighing your litigation or mediation options or just need down-to-earth legal advice, you can count on the Law Office of Angela M. Kinley to compassionately and successfully walk you through every step of the process, equip you with the tools you need to make the best decisions and fight for you. Visit MyBlondeAttorney.com or call 404-784-7186 to learn more or schedule a consultation.

Law Office of Angela M. Kinley

MyBlondeAttorney.com

404-784-7186

angela@kinleylaw.com

3400 Peachtree Road NE, Suite 1011

Atlanta, GA 30326