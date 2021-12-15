200 Years of Lawrenceville Excellence! Best Podcast Moments of 2021

Throughout 2021, we’ve taken a deep dive into Lawrenceville’s fascinating past, thriving present and promising future as we commemorate the city’s 200th year. We’ve sat down with city leaders, community changemakers, entrepreneurs, students and even a couple of mayors! We’ve explored their stories, celebrated their accomplishments and learned about the exciting new projects they have in the works. And all the while, our love for this cherished and influential Gwinnett city has only grown!

In this very special episode (and 2021 finale) of the Lawrenceville Bicentennial Podcast, we’re reflecting on some of this year’s most educational, memorable and fun moments. Let’s all take a listen back and celebrate this unforgettable bicentennial year… And look forward to what the next 200 years of Lawrenceville has in store!