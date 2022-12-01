Luminary Lights To Remember at Suwanee Town Center

With the Holiday Season upon us, it’s harder for some than others when we don’t have our loved ones with us during this time. To help, we would like to have your presence at our Luminaria Lights To Remember event at Suwanee Town Center. At this time, you can purchase & decorate your Luminaria bag in honor/memory of your loved one, hear some stories and learn what YOUR American Cancer Society & the #1 Relay For Life in the World is doing to fight back!

December 10, 6 pm to 8 pm at Suwanee Town Center

Please bring your family, friends, blankets, and chairs, so we can honor your loved ones as well.