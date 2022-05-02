Polling High Schoolers About College Futures

Written by Jaiden Arada, Converge multimedia journalism intern and Senior at Cherokee Bluff High School

I asked 20 high schoolers about what they personally think is the most important thing that colleges should look for during the admissions process.

Question: What do you think is the most important thing that college admissions officers should look at when admitting a student?

Options:

A) SAT/ACT Scores

B) GPA and Courses Taken

C) Extracurricular Activities

D) Volunteer Hours/Places of Employment

Results:

13 students chose option B (GPA and Courses Taken).

7 students chose option C (Extracurricular Activities).

0 students chose option A (SAT/ACT Scores) or option D (Volunteer Hours/Places of Employment).

Overall, the general consensus was that high schoolers’ grade point averages and the level of courses taken is the most important thing colleges should consider when looking at an applicant.

Although, many argue that extracurricular activities mean the most. They claimed that what a person chooses to do in their free time heavily influences a collegiate decision. I personally believe that extracurricular activities mean a lot and the balance between GPA and that are the most important.

SAT and ACT scores are irrelevant according to the focus group. Thinking about it, the student’s application is looked at by their scores which can be really unfair for some students. I think that this was a good study to do and colleges should see how much that the students applying want other things to be considered more.