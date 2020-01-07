The New Gwinnett Magazine Issue Is Here!

Click here and check out the full Gwinnett Magazine Flipbook!

GWINNETT MAGAZINE’S NEW FALL/WINTER ISSUE IS HERE!

The newest issue of Gwinnett Magazine is here! The Fall/Winter release is packed with Lawrenceville highlights, legal profiles and advice, plus some interesting yet yummy food trends. You can now view the issue online, and soon enough, you can view it in your own hands!

Here are just a few exciting stories you can find in the new issue:

BUILDING LEGACIES. An exclusive interview with Lawrenceville’s Mayor Judy Jordan and Mayor-Elect David Still. GIRLS IN STEM. Guiding girls toward careers in science and tech is a matter of habits. LAWRENCEVILLE SPECIAL EDITION. The Lawrenceville of Tomorrow…Today, the Lawrenceville burgeoning food scene, and Aurora lights up the town. THE LEGAL LANDSCAPE. Navigating the courts is easier with our guide and the right representative. HEALTHY HABITS FOR WOMEN. Age isn’t the enemy of health. You just need the right habits for each stage of life.

And much, much more!

Click here and check out the full Gwinnett Magazine Flipbook!