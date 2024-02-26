Search

You’re Invited! Nordstrom Rack VIP Shopping Party at Presidential Markets

Hi, Snellville!

You’re invited to a pre-opening shopping experience at your all-new Nordstrom Rack store!

Join us for this exclusive event and check out your new store before anyone else. Enjoy sips and light bites while you shop and SAVE UP TO 70% on the season’s best brands and styles. ​

Mark your calendars – we can’t wait to see you!

RSVP Required: https://nordstromrsvp.com/Snellville

Date: Tuesday, Mar 5 2024

Time: 4:00 PM – 8:00 PM

Location:
Nordstrom Rack at Presidential Markets
1905 Scenic Hwy S, Suite 5000
Snellville, GA 30078-5635

