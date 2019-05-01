5 Home Improvement & Maintenance Projects For Spring

Spring is a great time to give your house a good cleaning. It’s also one of the best times to do an annual review and fix anything Jack Frost may have impacted over the winter months. Here are five maintenance projects to put on your to-do list.

Roof

When it comes to inspecting your home, it never hurts to start from the top down. Your roof takes the brunt of all the elements. Wind, rain, hail and hot sun all do damage to your roof throughout the year.

It is possible to perform some aspects of a roof inspection yourself. Begin by examining the ground around the house. Asphalt shingles are coated with fine granules that get washed to the pavement during rains. A large amount of these particles is a sign of roof deterioration.

If you suspect damage, contact a roofing professional. They are trained to quickly identify and assess problems.

Gutters

Many homeowners clean gutters in the autumn after fallen leaves clog important drain passages. In the spring, it’s also a good idea to examine gutters for debris that may have accumulated over the winter months. Take care to check whether any gutters are pulling away from the house or spikes are popping out. This problem needs attention and quick repair because precipitation and debris will continue to weigh down the gutters and pull them further from the fascia. Decks and patios

As the weather warms and you begin to spend more time outdoors, examine your wood deck and fix any loose nails and warped or splintered boards. A worn or faded finish calls for cleaning, staining and sealing.

The moist Southern climate leads to mildew growth that affects patios, especially those located under the shade of trees. Asking an expert or hiring a professional cleaning crew may be a good option if you’re not sure how to care for your particular material.

Windows

Cleaning windows is perhaps the most common spring-cleaning task. There’s something refreshing and deeply satisfying about seeing budding trees and new plant growth through crystal clear windows.

As you clean, check sills, trim and glass. Winds and cold weather over the winter often crack older windows. Replacing them not only improves the appearance of your home, it also makes your house energy efficient.

Springtime is the best time of year to replace windows because some materials expand in hot weather and could contract during much cooler temps in the fall and winter and cause cracking around the trim.

Air conditioning

A hot and humid day in July is never the time to check to see if the air conditioning is in good working order. Either you or an HVAC professional can assess your unit before summer starts.

With central air conditioning, make sure the outdoor condenser unit is free of leaves, dirt and other yard debris. Make sure any accumulated dirt is cleaned away. Check the coolant lines that run from the condenser and replace any damaged or missing foam insulation to prevent them from losing energy.

In addition to replacing the filter indoors, consider having an HVAC professional clean your air ducts. Over the winter, dust, mold, bacteria, pollen and other allergens accumulate in these dormant ducts.