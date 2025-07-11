Less Mess, Less Stress

There’s something about Back-to-School season that makes you want to get your house in order. And let’s be honest: after a summer of snack wrappers, sandy flip-flops, and living room pillow forts, most of us could use a little reset.

Before the school bells start ringing and the carpool lines get long, it’s time to tackle all those projects you’ve been meaning to get around to all summer (that one scary hall closet, anyone?) So dust off your duster and grab some empty boxes—the great Gwinnett cleanout is here!

Start where the chaos hits hardest: the kids’ rooms. It’s wild how fast they outgrow clothes, shoes, and interests. Last year’s Minecraft phase? Over. Bag up the good stuff and drop it off at a local donation center like the North Gwinnett Co-Op’s Second Blessings Thrift Store, which supports local families in need. If you’ve got bins of random household finds, from unused kitchen gadgets and decorative pillows to that old Wii Fit balance board from 2009, Furkids Thrift Store takes a wide range of donations and puts proceeds toward animal rescue efforts. Win-win.

For the items too quirky or niche for donation, Facebook Marketplace and local Buy Nothing groups are great options. You’d be surprised how fast a vintage Trapper Keeper or dusty treadmill disappears when posted with a “porch pickup” note. Bonus points if you let the kids post a few things—they’ll feel like they’re running their own side hustle.

Once the extra stuff is out, it’s time to rethink what stays. Clear containers, labels, and over-the-door organizers can work magic. A rolling cart here, a few matching bins there, and suddenly your laundry room looks like something off Pinterest.

Best of all, this reset doesn’t have to be a solo mission. Throw on a podcast, bribe the kids with popsicles, and take it one drawer at a time. By the time first-day outfits are picked and lunchboxes are packed, your house will feel a little lighter—and your mind will, too.

Because while school may be for the kids, that clean, calm feeling when everything has a place? That’s just for you.

Need help stepping up your organizing game? Check out our list of local experts at https://www.guidetogwinnett.com/professional-organizers!