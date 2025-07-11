Gwinnett’s Global Gateway

Here in Gwinnett, we’re no strangers to diversity. With more than 100 languages spoken across the county, you can encounter someone from every corner of the globe just by walking down the street. But Gwinnett is about to step up its international footprint even further.

Topaz Tours, a new destination management company, just launched its U.S. headquarters right here in Suwanee. Specializing in both inbound and outbound travel, Topaz Tours plans everything from corporate trips to private tours, bringing travelers to North and South America, Europe, Asia, and beyond. This isn’t just another office launch—it’s a bold business move bringing the world to Gwinnett…and Gwinnett to the world!

This new headquarters is no small feat. At 4,200 square-feet, the building represents a $1.25 million investment in Gwinnett County that’s expected to create 25 new jobs within three years. These aren’t entry-level gigs either—think corporate planners, logistics pros, and cultural consultants helping organize travel experiences around the globe. For Gwinnett locals with a passion for organization or wanderlust, this could be the dream job that doesn’t require a commute into Atlanta.

Topaz Tours’ arrival also has a larger ripple effect on Gwinnett’s business scene. The travel company joins the ranks of about 600 internationally-based companies that already call Gwinnett home, reinforcing the county’s role as a global business hub. As an international company, Topaz will engage local hotels, restaurants, event venues, and transportation services, driving more business to Gwinnett’s already thriving service economy. Plus, with travelers and delegations coming through regularly, the visibility and prestige boost for the county is hard to miss.

Clearly, Topaz Tours hasn’t just opened an office—they’ve opened the door to global opportunity right here in Gwinnett. Whether you’re job hunting, networking, or just daydreaming about your next getaway, Topaz Tours is a company to keep on your radar!

