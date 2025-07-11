One Last Fling Before the Bell Rings

The backpacks are packed, the pencils are sharpened, and Gwinnett families are bracing for the return of school-year routines. But before you wave goodbye to summer, there’s still time to squeeze in a few last hoorahs—and lucky for us, Gwinnett knows how to send off the season in style.

Whether you’re looking to burn off the kids’ energy, pamper your pooch, or dance under neon lights, these local events are the perfect way to reset for the season ahead.

Make a Splash at Mountain Park Aquatic Center

The End of Summer Hoorah at Mountain Park Aquatic Center & Activity Building is exactly what it sounds like: a full-on celebration of summer’s grand finale. On August 2, grab your kiddos for one last morning of summer fun, complete with ice pops and tie dyeing—be sure to bring a 100% cotton white t-shirt! The party is slated for 9:30-11:30 AM and the pool opens at noon. Admission is just $4 for Gwinnett residents, and parents get in free! Wins all around!

Furry Friends Deserve a Back-to-School Reset Too

Humans aren’t the only ones adjusting to the new school schedule. At Yappy Hour: Homework, Hugs, and Happy Pets, hosted by, Gwinnett Animal Welfare & Enforcement,

your pups can get the TLC they need to cope with your family’s shifting routine. Held on August 4 at the Gwinnett Animal Shelter from 5-8 PM, this free event offers expert advice on easing pets into solo time, enrichment ideas, and even a few treats. It’s a clever way to help your four-legged friends transition without the guilt…or the chewed-up shoes.

Glow Crazy at Lucky Shoals Park

Wrap up your summer break with a burst of color at the Back to School Glow Party on August 8 at Lucky Shoals Park Community Recreation Center. This event is aimed squarely at tweens and teens who aren’t quite ready to trade fun for homework. The $10 admission covers all the luminous fun from 5:30–8:30 PM, including music, dancing, and light refreshments. So put on your best neon outfit and get ready to glow!

Whether you’re wrangling kids, calming anxious pets, or just savoring the last days of freedom, Gwinnett’s back-to-school events offer something for everyone. So grab your glow sticks, towels, and leashes, and make the most of your summer!

