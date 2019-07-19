Bark For Life: Dogs making paws-itive impact in cancer fight

American Cancer Society plans unique fundraiser for dogs, owners–Oftentimes dogs help people during their darkest hours, whether it is through search and rescue, guiding the blind, or supporting those who are sick – people with cancer. Cancer can be “ruff,” however area canines with owners in tow will take to the streets this fall as part of the American Cancer Society’s new Bark For Life event to dig up a cure for cancer.

Bark For Life adds a twist to the Society’s traditional Relay For Life, serving as a fundraising activity to honor the caregiving qualities of canine companions while supporting the mission of the American Cancer Society.

This noncompetitive walk is planned for Saturday, Nov. 9, at Suwanee Town Center from 9 a.m. to noon. It will include an opening and caregiver ceremony, demonstrations, and contests such as pet/owner look-alikes and best costume.

“Dogs are more than just best friends. Nearly half of pet owners consider their dogs a part of their family,” said Caroline McKeon, ACS senior community development manager. “Bark For Life is the canine counterpart to Relay For Life, a very family friendly movement. Cancer patients often receive a great source of comfort from their pet during their cancer journey. This event celebrates our canine caregivers, just as we honor other family members who support their loved ones who are fighting the disease during Relay For Life.”

Event organizers are recruiting pooches and their owners to take part in this year’s Bark For Life. Funds raised through Bark For Life help ACS fund groundbreaking research, crucial patient care programs, and education and prevention information.

A HUGE Thank You!

Beating our biggest rival together

Many thanks to the Gwinnett community for their generosity and support of the 2019 American Cancer Society Relay For Life! So far this year, 214 teams have raised $1.2 million toward a goal of $1.4 million – that’s HUGE! However, there’s still time to support Relay For Life of Gwinnett County and uphold the title of “Greatest Relay on Earth!” Donations can be made online through Aug. 31 at RelayForLife.org/GwinnettGA. We hope to see you again at next year’s event because there is no finish line until we find a cure.

To register, contact Caroline McLeon at (770) 814-0211, email her at caroline.mckeon@cancer.org, or visit relayforlife.com/barkgwinnettga.