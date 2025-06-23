Books, Biz, and Big Ideas

Running a business can feel like a solo climb! But what if your next breakthrough came from a book club? This August, the Gwinnett’s Small Business Book Club is back, and it’s offering more than just conversation. Think real-world business strategy, peer support, and lessons you can try out on Monday morning.

Hosted by the Gwinnett Entrepreneur Center, the club invites local entrepreneurs to read Unreasonable Hospitality by Will Guidara, then come together to unpack it in two sessions at the Suwanee Branch of the Gwinnett County Public Library (August 4 & 18). You don’t have to finish the book (wouldn’t hurt, though!), and you don’t have to be a member—just show up, listen, learn, and leave with new ideas!



Why This Book Club Means Business

This isn’t a networking event disguised as a book club. It’s a legit business development opportunity—one that just happens to include coffee and conversation.

Here’s what you’ll get:

Practical insights from Unreasonable Hospitality, a New York Times bestseller that reframes how businesses deliver unforgettable customer service.

from Unreasonable Hospitality, a New York Times bestseller that reframes how businesses deliver unforgettable customer service. Candid peer discussion with fellow small business owners across industries—from retail and tech to food service and consulting!

with fellow small business owners across industries—from retail and tech to food service and consulting! Fresh strategies for team leadership, customer retention, and operational excellence.

Will Guidara’s story—transforming New York’s Eleven Madison Park into the best restaurant in the world—goes beyond fine dining. His focus on small, personal touches to create big customer loyalty has takeaways for any business sector. Just imagine what will happen when this wisdom is applied to Gwinnett’s small biz scene!

More Than a Meetup—It’s an Ecosystem

The Book Club is one piece of a much larger puzzle. The Gwinnett Entrepreneur Center, backed by the Gwinnett County Department of Economic Development, offers year-round programs for business owners at all stages. That includes:

Small Business Workshops with training on: Business formation, branding, and licensing Marketing strategy, pricing, and social media Time management, contracts, and customer service

with training on: Ask the Expert Q&As on trending topics like: Capital access and small business loans Trademarks and intellectual property Recruiting and retention

on trending topics like: Resource Roundtables spotlighting organizations that offer local and national support for startups and scaling companies

And yes, (most) of it is totally free!

Why It Works

Engaging in continuous learning and peer-based development is widely recognized as a key factor in enhancing small business resilience and growth potential! The Gwinnett Entrepreneurial Center’s approach taps into that insight by offering not just information, but connection. And that’s what drives impact!

Ready to Rethink How You Do Business?

Registration for both August Small Business Book Club sessions opens July 1. You can pick up Unreasonable Hospitality at your local bookstore or library, but you don’t have to read every single page to benefit (you overachiever)! Just show up with an open mind—and maybe a notebook…

Working together is always better! Find more local businesses to collaborate with at www.guidetogwinnett.com/office-security-information-technologies—plus even more small biz support at www.guidetogwinnett.com/churches-charities-community-organizations!