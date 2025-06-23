Crop It Like It’s Hot

Feeling crafty—or scrappy? The Stamp and Scrapbook Expo is coming to Duluth July 18-19, and it’s basically a crafter’s Super Bowl. If your idea of a good time involves washi tape, colorful paper, and lots of glitter, this is for you.

This isn’t just any craft market… It’s a full-on experience packed with hands-on events, themed parties, and crafty chaos (the best kind!) So grab your glue gun, fix up that Pinterest board, and get ready for the ultimate crafting weekend!

The fun kicks off Thursday, July 17, with the Mega Make & Take Extravaganza—a special event where you rotate through project stations and actually make stuff. Think cards, mini albums, and fancy layouts, all guided by the pros. You’ll leave with a bag full of finished crafts and probably a list of new tools you suddenly can’t live without.

Once the full expo opens Friday, July 18, it’s go time! All-day workshops run throughout the weekend, with classes ranging from beginner scrapbooking to advanced stamping, die-cutting techniques, and creative journaling. You can register ahead of time to save your spot (recommended—the popular ones sell out fast!) or just wander the show floor to soak in ideas and catch product demos at the vendor booths.

But the real highlight for many Gwinnett regulars? The theme crop nights! Friday’s Fright Night is part costume party, part craft marathon. Expect spooky snacks, themed decor, and some fierce competition for the best-dressed table. Want something a little less spooky? Saturday’s Pajama Party Crop goes late into the night with prizes, games, and comfy vibes. Who says you can’t scrapbook in fuzzy slippers? Not us!

For serious shoppers, the Early Bird pass get you in before the doors open to the general public. That means shorter lines, better swag, and first dibs on those limited-edition paper packs. Bonus: Collectible buttons, raffle entries, and other prizes are available throughout the weekend.

Whether you’re rolling solo or rolling deep with your crop crew, there’s something on the schedule for everyone. And with the expo right here in Duluth, there’s no excuse to miss it—unless, of course, your craft room is already overflowing (kidding, there’s always room for one more paper pad)…!

So mark your planner, charge your glue gun, and we’ll see you at the crop table!



Get your crafting supplies ahead of time at www.guidetogwinnett.com/shopping—and find more creative activities at www.guidetogwinnett.com/arts-entertainment!