“The Leaksmith”: 30 Years of Earning Your Trust

When Tommy Scribbins started Accent Roofing Service in 1989, all he needed was a Beeper(!), an ad in the Yellow Pages, a landline, and the know how to put a roof over a customers head. He had that and more in his toolbox, including a strong work ethic, a passion for candor, and a vow that no job is finished until the customer is pleased.

Those principles sustain and distinguish Accent Roofing Service in what has become a fiercely competitive industry. Tommy’s son, Philip, carries on this tradition of excellence as the guiding hand for Accent in the Georgia roofing industry, what he calls “the wild west of Roofing.”

“When Tommy (Phillip calls him dad only outside of work) started the company, there were about 200 roofing Contractors in metro Atlanta, now there are close to 3000. Most of whom have been operating for less than five years.“

As general manager, Philip works side-by-side with Tommy, but there’s little overlap in their respective roles. “I’ve pretty much worked my way down the ladder.“ says Tommy. “My focus is finding, coaching, and keeping great people, while Phillips forte is day to day management. It’s a great and natural dynamic. A family business is good, but a functional family business is even better.“

Many homeowners are surprised to discover that in Georgia, not all roofers are created equal. “Georgia has no licensing or insurance requirements for residential roofing contractors.” says Philip. “Basically all they need is someone who is willing to knock on a door and the ability to hire subcontractors to do the work.“

“That is the business model for those who care only about making a quick buck in an unregulated industry, but it leaves thousands of homeowners disappointed and feeling victimized. That’s why Accent Roofing goes overboard on professionalism, even providing full-time project managers on every job.”

“Tommy and I make ourselves available to our clients on a daily basis,” says Phillip, “visiting job sites, taking calls from customers even on Sundays, occasionally, to make sure that each customer comes as close as possible to having the best contractor experience they ever had.”

The reviews and awards bear out Accent’s reputation as a company that can be trusted whether it’s a roof repair or replacement, a residential or commercial project, or an emergency roof repair due to high winds, falling trees, or any other number of calamities that can befall a homeowner without notice.

Accent has grown from a family-run business operating out of a home office to one of Gwinnett County’s most recognized and respected roofing companies. While others have come and gone, Accent has continued to grow. But not so fast that they lose the personal touch—the customer service that launched their growth in the first place and has kept Tommy Scribbins’ vision of excellence alive for three decades.

Our residential and commercial roofing services:

Roof Repairs

Roof Replacements

Chimney Caps

Skylight Replacement

Storm damage assessment and claims assistance with an on-staff Public Adjuster

770-277-4869 • Leaksmith.com