A Day for Dreams and Good Company

Martin Luther King Jr. Day in Gwinnett has a way of feeling different. It’s reflective, yes, but it’s also outward facing. Neighbors step outside. Groups gather. Conversations start where they might not otherwise. On Monday, January 19, 2026, the United Ebony Society brings that spirit front and center with its annual MLK Parade and Community Celebration, a day built around remembrance, unity, and showing up together.

The morning begins at 11:00 AM with a ceremony at the Gwinnett Justice & Administration Center on Langley Drive in Lawrenceville. It is a moment to pause and reflect on Dr. King’s legacy before the energy shifts into motion. At noon, the parade steps off, moving two miles toward Central Gwinnett High School. Schools, community groups, fraternities and sororities, local businesses, and families line up side by side, creating a procession that feels less like a performance and more like a statement.

A Celebration That Keeps Going

The parade is the heart of the day, but it isn’t the end of it. Around 3:00 PM, the celebration continues at Central Gwinnett High School with a family friendly gathering that turns the afternoon into something relaxed and communal. Food vendors set up, music fills the space, and neighbors linger a little longer than planned.

What makes this event resonate year after year is how accessible it feels. It’s free, open to everyone, and there’s no pressure to participate in a specific way. You can march, watch, volunteer, or simply show up and take it in.

The day offers plenty of reasons to stay awhile:

A parade that highlights Gwinnett’s diversity and shared pride

Local vendors and food that turn the afternoon into a neighborhood hangout

Entertainment that keeps the energy up without losing the meaning behind the day

For many locals, this celebration has become part of their January rhythm. It’s a reminder that honoring Dr. King’s vision doesn’t have to be abstract. It can look like walking alongside people you know and people you are meeting for the first time. It can sound like music echoing across a high school field. And it can feel like choosing community over isolation, even for just one day.

January 19 is more than a date on the calendar in Gwinnett; it’s a chance to stand together, reflect together, and move forward together. The United Ebony Society’s MLK Parade and Community Celebration makes that choice easy.

