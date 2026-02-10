Get Hands-On with Hero Skills!

Seconds matter when a heart stops, and knowing what to do can save a life. This spring, Gwinnett is making it simple to get that confidence with Hands Only CPR classes hosted right inside neighborhood fire stations. You don’t need a healthcare background or previous training. If you’re 14 or older and willing to learn, you are welcome!

Why Hands Only CPR Matters

Hands Only CPR focuses on chest compressions without mouth-to-mouth breathing. It is designed to be easy to remember and effective under pressure. Instructors walk participants through what to look for, when to act, and how to keep compressions steady until help arrives.

You will learn:

How to recognize sudden cardiac arrest

When to call 911 and start CPR

Proper hand placement and compression rhythm

What to do until firefighters and paramedics take over

The classes are led by professionals from Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services, which adds a layer of trust and approachability. These are the same folks who respond when things go wrong, now taking time to help the community be better prepared.

Local Stations, Real Accessibility

One of the best parts is how close to home these classes feel. Sessions are hosted at stations across the county, including Lawrenceville, Suwanee, and Snellville. Walking into a neighborhood fire station removes a lot of the intimidation factor and makes learning feel personal.

Upcoming dates include February 23, March 30, and April 27. Classes are free, but spots are capped, so signing up ahead of time is key. Think of it as an hour that pays off for years. You might never need the skill, but if you do, you’ll be glad you showed up!

