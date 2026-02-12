Mulberry Is Officially Open for Business—and Just Getting Started

If Mulberry feels brand new, that’s because it is. Officially incorporated in 2024 and launched full operations on January 1, 2025, the City of Mulberry is Gwinnett County’s newest, and largest, city by land area, spanning nearly 28 square miles in the county’s northeastern corner. But while the city itself is young, the momentum behind it is anything but.

Under the leadership of its first elected mayor, Michael Coker, Mulberry has hit the ground running. Since the start of 2025 alone, the city has issued more than 1,600 permits, with hundreds more currently under review, a clear signal that growth is not just planned, it’s already happening. From residential development to commercial projects, Mulberry is actively shaping what comes next.

At the heart of that growth is the city’s Planning & Development Department, which oversees zoning, land use, permitting, and code enforcement. Their mission is straightforward but ambitious: guide smart, sustainable development while keeping processes clear, efficient, and accessible for residents, businesses, and developers alike. To support that effort, Mulberry established its first Marshals Office in September 2025. These post-certified code enforcement officers are responsible for enforcing the city’s Unified Development Ordinance (UDO) across the full city limits, ensuring that development aligns with community standards.

Speaking of the UDO, Mulberry has been busy modernizing it. Updates are expected to be published on Municode in early 2026, making regulations easier to access and understand. The city has also launched a new website featuring the UDO, a GIS web app, and an interactive city limits map—tools designed to make information transparent and user-friendly. In July, the city took another step forward by beginning the process for applicant-initiated rezonings, offering flexibility while maintaining thoughtful oversight.

City Hall, located at 2078 Teron Trace, Suite 100, serves as the hub for it all. From there, the city successfully submitted its 2026 budget to the Carl Vinson Institute, laying the groundwork for responsible, forward-looking governance.

Looking ahead, Mulberry’s vision extends beyond permits and policies. Plans include a City Center with recreational amenities, future shopping and dining districts, community events, and smart infrastructure designed for long-term livability. With sustainability, connectivity, and quality of life at the forefront, Mulberry isn’t just building a city, it’s building a community.