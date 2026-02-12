Piedmont Eastside: Big-City Care, Right Here in Gwinnett

For more than four decades, Piedmont Eastside Medical Center has been quietly redefining what community healthcare looks like in Gwinnett County. What began as a local hospital has grown into a 305-bed, multi-campus medical center delivering advanced care that rivals big-city systems, while still feeling personal, accessible, and close to home.

With two Snellville locations offering 24-hour emergency care, Piedmont Eastside serves as a hub for everything from cardiovascular and cancer care to maternity services with neonatal intensive care. Behind the scenes, a team of more than 800 physicians, 1,600 employees, and dedicated volunteers keeps the focus on one thing: helping patients get better, faster, and with confidence.

One area where that commitment shines is inpatient rehabilitation. Piedmont Eastside’s Inpatient Acute Rehab (IPAR) program supports patients recovering from strokes, orthopedic injuries, and other conditions that impact daily function. In early 2025, the program ranked in the top 10 percent of inpatient rehab facilities nationwide, an impressive benchmark among nearly 900 programs tracked across the U.S. To meet growing demand, Piedmont Eastside is expanding with a new 40-bed inpatient rehabilitation hospital in Loganville, scheduled to open in June 2026. Think private rooms, advanced therapy technology, and spaces designed for real-world recovery.

Technology is also shaping how care is delivered in the operating room. Piedmont Eastside is the only hospital within 50 miles offering the single-port da Vinci robotic system, allowing surgeons to perform minimally invasive procedures through one small incision. The result? Less pain, less trauma, and quicker recovery. Advanced pulmonary tools like the ION robot and endobronchial ultrasound further support early lung cancer detection and precise treatment planning.

Beyond hospital walls, Piedmont Eastside stays deeply rooted in the community. From primary care offices in Duluth, Lawrenceville, Lilburn, and Snellville to health fairs, screenings, and public education events like Doc Talks and Rock the Ribbon, the focus stays on prevention, awareness, and access.

As Gwinnett County continues to grow, Piedmont Eastside is growing right along with it. They are bringing smarter technology, expanded services, and patient-centered care that proves you don’t have to leave your community to find exceptional healthcare.