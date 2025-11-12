A Holly Jolly Weekend in Suwanee!

If there’s one thing Suwanee knows how to do, it’s throw a party that feels like a Hallmark movie come to life! Jolly Holly Days returns to Town Center Park on Friday, December 5, and Saturday, December 6, and this year’s lineup promises even more sparkle, sound, and small-town magic.

Friday night kicks things off with all the cozy classics, including carols from local school choirs, hands-on holiday crafts, and the big moment everyone’s waiting for: Santa’s grand arrival. Once the jolly guy waves his mitten and the switch flips, Suwanee’s tree lighting ceremony bathes the park in twinkling lights and collective cheer. It’s the kind of scene that makes you forget about traffic and remember why you love this town.

Saturday’s the Main Event

The festivities ramp up Saturday morning with a Holiday Pet Parade that might just steal the show. Over 80 artisan vendors will fill the park with handmade gifts, jewelry, décor, and festive finds perfect for checking off that shopping list.

Between browsing booths and sipping hot cocoa, guests can catch live entertainment all daylong, featuring local dancers, musicians, and performers from across Gwinnett. And because Suwanee knows that good vibes are best served with good food, there’ll be plenty of seasonal bites to keep spirits bright.

Why Locals Love It

More than 80 local vendors turn out with handcrafted gifts, art, and bites! The pet parade delivers: Costumed pups, proud owners, and plenty of laughter.

By the time the party’s over, you’ll have shopped, sipped, and strolled your way into full-on holiday mode. Jolly Holly Days isn’t just an event; it’s a Suwanee signature, where community and Christmas spirit shine brightest together.

Find more festive events around Gwinnett at guidetogwinnett.com/festivals!