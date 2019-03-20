Access To Law: Let Us Be the Key to Your Justice

Justice should be within reach for everyone—not just limited to those who can afford it. That’s the mantra at Access to Law Foundation.

This Gwinnett-based non-profit organization was founded on the basis of ensuring that no person faces vulnerabilities against the court system just because they can’t pay. To advocate toward this goal, the foundation offers legal representation to people who would otherwise be unable to afford it, tearing down barriers of religion, socioeconomic status and financial standing.

Dedicated, licensed lawyers serve on the foundation, providing quality services that fit various budgets and needs. Plus, these attorneys diligently follow changes in law so you don’t have to, empowering them represent you in immigration and domestic-related cases with confidence.

With two convenient locations in Georgia, a main office located in Norcross, and a mobile office in Moultrie, Access to Law Foundation is easily accessible to both county and state residents.

To receive justice on a budget you can actually afford, contact Access to Law Foundation at 770-685-1499 and schedule a consult, or visit their website at www.accesstolawfoundation.org for more information.

¡Hablamos español!

770.685.1499

AccessToLawFoundation.org