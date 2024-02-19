Bethesda Teacher Selected for Fulbright Teachers for Global Classroom Program

Hong Dinh, a third-grade teacher at Bethesda Elementary School, has been named one of the select educators for the Fulbright Teachers for Global Classroom (TGC) program for the 2023-2024 academic year. This recognition highlights Dinh’s commitment to global education and exemplary teaching practices.

The Fulbright TGC program is a highly competitive initiative with the purpose of equipping educators with the necessary skills to prepare students for success in a globalized world. Dinh underwent a rigorous selection process, competing against thousands of applicants nationwide, and emerged as one of only 60 K-12 teachers chosen for this honor.

Dinh is honored she was selected.

“The award has been a great opportunity for me to connect with and learn from other educators in the U.S. and soon in Ghana when my field experience takes place in July 2024,” Dinh shares. “The program has helped me maintain my passion for teaching and develop professionally. They assist me in maintaining instructional practices that are intellectually challenging and authentic to student experiences, promoting student academic success as well as the student identities and habits of lifelong learners.”

Applicants are evaluated based on their qualifications, leadership qualities, and commitment to serving diverse student populations. Dinh’s selection underscores her dedication to fostering empathy, equity, and excellence in her classroom, aligning with the values of Bethesda Elementary School and the broader educational community.

Throughout the 10-week online course, Dinh delved into various aspects of global education, focusing on topics such as social and emotional learning (SEL), global competency, culturally responsive pedagogy, and digital literacy. The program enhanced her global competencies and provided her with valuable insights and resources to effectively impart these skills to her students.

As a recipient of this award, Dinh joins a distinguished cohort of educators dedicated to shaping global citizens and preparing students for the challenges of the 21st century. Her participation in the Fulbright TGC program exemplifies her ongoing commitment to professional growth and her unwavering passion for teaching.