Snellville Shark Tank competition gives $1,750 to local entrepreneurs Gwinnett County student entrepreneurs braved the Shark Tank Thursday, collecting a total of $1,750 in donated funds to help grow their budding businesses.

The annual pitch competition, based on the popular TV show of the same name, encourages local students to create a self-sustaining business complete with business plans, financial forecasts and marketing strategies. They then pitch their businesses to a room full of judges comprised of local business leaders who grant them seed money based on the strength of their presentations.

Each of the judges donated their time and $250 to the competition which has been taking place in the city for more than a decade.

“The City of Snellville believes in creating a bond between our schools, our business community and the city itself to bolster student entrepreneur efforts which, in turn, fosters a healthy business environment for all residents,” said City Manager Matt Pepper. “The competition brings together the best of our young student entrepreneurs and our business community to create a thriving business environment.”

Student businesses ranged from cakes in a jar to crocheted stuffed animals.

Here’s a list of what was awarded:

Zuri Jackson – Styled By Z (Brookwood High School) – $425

Oluwaferanmi Ogunmefun – Anmi Jadore (Grayson Tech) – $100

Monty Robinson – Legends of the Minigame (Brookwood High School) – $300

Fazzilet Salewala – AdTract (Brookwood High School) – $100

Christopher Martin – Young Dedicated Hustlers (Grayson Tech) – Mentorship at The Print Lounge and The Wing Suite

Mina Torab – FoodCycle (Brookwood High School) – $325

Antwan Williams II – Transcendence (Grayson Tech) – $100

Simi Sodipe – Blissful Delights (Brookwood High School) – $100

Holly Nguyen – Cozy Crochet (Brookwood High School) – $300

The judges for the event were:

Sara Jones – The Print Lounge

Kelly McAloon – Experience Snellville

Sara Beddington – Walton Gas

Morgan Spivey – Walton Gas

Rodney L. Alexander – Piedmont Eastside

Kartisha Henry – The Wing Suite

Jessie Mullins – Powell & Edwards