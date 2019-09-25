Braselton sets annual Pooches in Park event

It’s time to “call the dogs” again, and not just! in Athens! Braselton’s fourth annual Pooches in the Park event is set for Saturday, September 28 with new features this year.

DockDogs® canine aquatics competitions will be one of the new features. Everyone is welcome to watch dogs of all kinds and skill levels compete in various water jumping competitions. Waves of competition will be held throughout the day. If you have a budding DockDogs® star, your canine companion will have the opportunity to explore his or her skills at dock diving, too.

“We are so excited about bringing this awesome sport to Braselton,” said Lisa Williams, board member of Dixie DockDogs, the local affiliated Club.

Vets, groomers, and boarders will be in attendance, including specialty pet vendors. Also on the schedule are a pup strut costume contest and a fast-paced lure course, which benefits the Humane Society of Jackson County.

Bring your cameras to capture creative photos of your pooch throughout the day and food trucks will be on hand. As a bonus, rescue and adoption groups will have available pups or kittens awaiting a good home.

“Braselton Park is ideal for this type event,” says Downtown Director Amy Pinnell, “as it offers plenty of space to stage the competition and offers enticing shade. There will be nearby parking at downtown’s new parking deck located on the corner of Davis Street and GA 53.”

Pooches in the Park is a family event from 10:00 AM until 6:00 PM, and all dogs must be leashed and friendly.

