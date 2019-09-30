Have You Seen These Murals? Holtkamp Gives Air to Art Project

Murals aren’t something you might expect from an HVAC company.

Holtkamp Heating & Air just completed the murals on the sides of their new headquarters on Interstate 85 at the Suwanee Gateway. The large murals have transformed the exterior of the new building into a highly visual landmark and will serve as an ongoing source of pride for the city of Suwanee and Gwinnett County.

“Our goal with the project was to create a distinctive visual landmark art piece that celebrates and reflects elements of the area’s community, beauty, history, and diversity,” said Suzanne Holtkamp, VP of Marketing & Operations. “Suwanee values public art as a way to beautify the community, and we are pleased to be the first to bring that beauty to the other side of the gateway with a gorgeous mural capturing Suwanee’s past, present and exciting future.”

Mural artist Jason Watts of Chicago, Illinois, spent four weeks carefully bringing the mural to life on two sides of the building, seen by tens of thousands of vehicles on Interstate 85 per day. The mural first features Settles Bridge, representing the past and pulling the viewer into the mural. As they traverse the bridge, this metaphorically leads the viewer into the present and the iconic Suwanee City Hall that serves as the center of the community today. A secondary mural on the south-facing side of the building captures the energy and vibrancy of the music, arts, and parks scene in Suwanee.

“Gwinnett County is such a beautiful area, and I wanted this mural to stand out as a celebration of the community, while also being in harmony with everything here as well,” said Jason Watts. “It’s gratifying to create something that’s hopefully beautiful in its own right, and that people enjoy seeing every day.”

Holtkamp Heating & Air has provided residents of Gwinnett County and surrounding areas with superior comfort and high-quality customer service for over 20 years. Owners Matthew and Suzanne Holtkamp also have a strong, longstanding commitment to the arts and good causes throughout Gwinnett County.