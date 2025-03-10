Brighter Smiles, Bigger Wins—And the Votes Prove It

Some people chase trophies. Others show up, do great work, and let the trophies find them. That’s exactly what we do at LiveWell Family and Cosmetic Dentistry of Lilburn, and it’s why we just won a 2024 Best of Gwinnett Award. This honor reinforces what we’ve always believed—when it comes to top-tier dental care, our community knows where to turn.

For 20 years, you knew us as Lacour Family Dentistry. Now, we’re stepping into a new chapter as LiveWell Family and Cosmetic Dentistry of Lilburn—a name that better reflects our passion for helping you live well with a healthy, confident smile. While the name is different, our dedication to exceptional care is as strong as ever.

Let’s be honest—no one loves going to the dentist. But what if your visit meant same-day crowns, hassle-free Invisalign, or veneers that boost your confidence? At LiveWell, we blend state-of-the-art technology with a patient-first approach, making dental care easier and stress-free.

The best part? You walk out with a healthier, stronger, and more confident smile. Whether you need to fix a chipped tooth, perfect your alignment, or keep your teeth in top shape, our award-winning care is why Lilburn keeps choosing us—year after year.

Contact

Phone: (770) 921-6606

Address: 5400 Lawrenceville Hwy NW, Suite D, Lilburn, GA 30047

Website: LiveWellFamilyDentistry.com