Buford City Schools Poised for New Era of Excellence with Leadership Changes and Major Facility Upgrades

Buford City Schools is once again reaffirming its commitment to educational excellence as it welcomes key leadership appointments and prepares to debut a state-of-the-art football stadium this fall.

Leadership: Building on a Tradition of Success

Dr. Amy Chafin has been appointed as the next Superintendent of Buford City Schools, following the recent retirement of longtime leader Melanie Reed at the end of the 2024–25 school year. A seasoned educator and district veteran, Dr. Chafin brings a wealth of experience and a student-centered vision to lead Buford forward while building on its strong tradition of academic excellence.

Complementing Superintendent Chafin’s leadership, the district has appointed three new assistant superintendents, reinforcing a collaborative administrative team that will guide future growth. Teresa Hagelthorn will oversee Operations, Sara Lingerfelt will oversee Student Achievement, and Laura Beth Waycaster will oversee Federal Programs. Together, their combined expertise ensures that every aspect of the district’s mission, from daily operations to academic excellence and compliance, is strategically supported.

Buford City Schools has also named two new school principals, furthering its commitment to cultivating strong educational leadership from within the community. Mr. Marty Bozoian, a twelve-year district veteran, has been appointed principal of Buford High School. Meanwhile, Dr. Tiffany Thomas, a proud Buford alumna, will assume leadership at Buford Academy, which serves first and second-grade students.

10,000-Seat Phillip Beard Stadium/Dexter Wood Field: A New Community Icon

At the heart of Buford City Schools’ forward momentum is the new Phillip Beard Stadium/Dexter Wood Field, a 10,000-seat facility designed to serve as a hub for school spirit and community connection.

Phillip Beard is a longtime public servant and community leader in Buford, Georgia. He has served for decades as Chairman of the Buford Board of Education. Known for his deep commitment to public education and city development, Beard has played a key role in shaping the district’s growth and success. The new stadium bearing his name honors his lasting contributions to the school system and the broader Buford community.

Dexter Wood is the football advisor for Buford City Schools and a respected figure in Georgia high school athletics. Under his leadership, Buford’s athletic programs have earned numerous state championships and national recognition. Known for his focus on character and competition, Wood has helped build a winning culture that reflects the district’s broader commitment to excellence in all areas. The naming of the field after Wood reflects his enduring impact on Buford athletics and ensures his legacy will be felt every time teams take the turf.

The new stadium includes:

Matrix-style videoboards: A massive two-sided jumbotron (81 × 44 feet) spanning 3,500 square feet anchors the stadium’s high-tech features, which are complemented by ribbon boards in the concourses and end-zone fieldhouse.

Luxury amenities: Fifteen premium suites, complete with upscale seating and catering-ready finishes, sit above the home stands, offering a college-level experience for sponsors, boosters, and VIPs.

Expanded athletic infrastructure: An end-zone fieldhouse includes a banquet hall, locker rooms, and dedicated areas for coaches, referees, and cheer teams. Junior varsity and practice teams benefit from separate fields and six additional practice surfaces.

Honoring tradition: The historic Tom Riden Stadium, currently undergoing renovation of the track and scoreboard, will continue to host middle school games and track & field events, preserving its legacy within the Buford community.

Education + Innovation: Sustaining Academic & Athletic Excellence

While new facilities often capture attention, Buford City Schools remains deeply committed to academic excellence and student development. Serving approximately 6,000 K–12 students across five schools, the district consistently delivers outstanding results on Georgia Milestones and AP exams, reflecting its focus on rigorous academics and meaningful growth.

Community Impact & Moving Forward

As Dr. Chafin steps in and administrative leadership expands, the district faces the challenge, but also the opportunity, to carry this momentum forward. If its history of academic achievement, championship athletics, fine arts, and community pride is any guidance, Buford City Schools is well-positioned to start its next chapter in excellence, with the roar of a 10,000-strong crowd echoing from its new home.

Buford Elementary School

2500 Sawnee Ave.

Buford, GA 30518

Phone: 770-945-5248

Fax: 770-932-7579

beswolves.com

Buford Academy

2705 Robert Bell Parkway

Buford, GA 30518

Phone: 678-482-6960

Fax: 678-482-6969

bufordacademy.org

Buford Senior Academy

2700 Robert Bell Parkway

Buford, GA 30518

Phone: 678-546-0414

Fax: 678-546-0425

bufordsa.org

Buford Middle School

2750 Sawnee Ave.

Buford, GA 30518

Phone: 770-904-3690

Fax: 770-904-3689

bufordms.org

Buford High School

2455 Buford Highway

Buford, GA 30518

Phone: 770-945-6768

Fax: 770-932-7570

bufordhs.org