Buford City Schools Recognized for Major Academic Achievements

Buford City Schools (BCS) has excelled in academic accomplishments for yet another year. The district has recently been recognized for two major achievements: being named as the Best School District in Georgia and exceeding both national and state ACT score averages!

BCS was recognized as the Best School District in Georgia in an annual report by Niche. This is the sixth year in a row that BCS has received this distinction. Niche’s report is determined through rigorous analysis of stakeholder feedback.

Out of Georgia’s 182 school districts, BCS has been named as the best district overall and has been ranked #1 in several other categories including safest district, best place to teach, best district for athletes, and best public elementary school (Buford Academy).

“The fact that we continue to be ranked as the top school district through a year full of unique challenges speaks volumes of our incredible staff,” said Dr. Robert Downs, BCS Superintendent. “We appreciate the opportunity we have each day to partner with our families in their students’ education.”

BCS had another great accomplishment this year: Buford High School exceeded both the national and state ACT score averages. The average was based on the scores of 2020 high school graduates who completed the ACT during their sophomore, junior, and/or senior year. Buford High School’s composite score was 3.8 points higher than the national average and 2.5 points higher than the Georgia average.

2020 Buford High School graduates’ ACT average also exceeded the 2019 graduates’ average. The 2020 composite score was 1.6 points higher than the previous year’s composite.

Dr. Amy Chafin, BCS Director of Curriculum, stated that “This continued increase is a direct reflection of high expectations, rigorous curriculum, and excellent instruction and leadership provided by K-12 teachers and administrators in Buford City Schools.”

For more information, visit bufordcityschools.org.