Norcross Welcomes New City Manager!

There’s no denying that Norcross is an irreplaceable part of the Gwinnett community. As one of three Platinum-Certified Green Communities in the nation and regarded as “Tree City USA” by the Arbor Day Foundation, lots of work goes into maintaining the beauty of Norcross.

Eric Johnson, Norcross City Manager

Meet Eric Johnson, the man who will be keeping Norcross beautiful, the new city manager.

“I am at the stage of my career where I look for opportunities to have an impact—and quickly,” Johnson explains. “The opportunities for Norcross are endless. The city’s Imagination Proclamation presents even more of an opportunity for the community to effect change and emerge stronger and united.”

As Forsyth County’s County Manager for three years and after a long career with Hillsborough County in Tampa, Florida, Johnson is ready to bring his ideas to the table and dedicate himself to the city of Norcross. Throughout the work he has accomplished in his twenty-six years of experience in local government senior management, he has earned the following awards:

Picot B. Floyd Public Service Leadership Award, American Society for Public Administration Chapter

Achievement Award, National Association of Counties

Award for Excellence, Government Finance Officers Association of the U.S. and Canada (GFOA)

Breakthrough Award, Forsyth County United Way

GFOA Distinguished Budget Presentation Award (21 years)

While Johnson has developed a range of skills over his decades of experience, his specialty is in financial management. Given Johnson will be replacing Rudolph Smith, long-time city manager with a focus on finance, the city of Norcross is happy to bring another administrator with a background in finance onboard.

Please give Johnson a warm welcome to Norcross!

For more information on the City of Norcross, please visit norcrossga.net.