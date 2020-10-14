Buford Village’s Annual Trick or Treat Event for the Whole Family!

Grab your Halloween costumes and come trick or treat at each of Buford Village’s merchants! Buford Village is hosting their annual Trick or Treat Family Event on Saturday, Oct. 24. There will be various activities and goodies for the kids to have a spooky fun time. Buford Village is offering free face painting, games, crafts, and a fall-themed photo booth for goofy pictures – just make sure to bring your own camera!

Also, a special guest is attending the event: Spiderman! Your kids can meet-and-greet this favorite web-slinging superhero. And don’t forget to arrive early: the first 50 kids to attend get a free full-sized candy bar! Your family can grab lunch at Marias Tex Mex after the event, where kids dressed up in costume eat free with an adult!

Trick or Treat Family Event at Buford Village takes place on Saturday, Oct. 24 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Learn more and RSVP on their event info page!