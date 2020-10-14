Great Game Day Grub

While you may not be able to enjoy game day with thousands of your closest friends at the stadium this year, that doesn’t mean you can’t still enjoy tailgate-worthy grub at home with a smaller group of friends and loved ones.

Step up your home-gate with an appetizing pre-game lineup featuring plate-filling appetizers to keep the noshing going right up to game time like bacon-wrapped potatoes, sweet cinnamon churros, and a savory take on guacamole.

A Bacon-Wrapped Winner

Creating a mouthwatering game day spread is all about teamwork, and it’s hard to find a better set of teammates than crispy bacon and potatoes.

Take one to the house with these Pigskin Potatoes that cut down on prep time and cleanup as an easy-to-eat finger food that can be made in advance. Just prep the potatoes and wrap with bacon a day or two ahead of time then throw in the oven an hour or so before kickoff.

Your base ingredient in these tasty, touchdown-worthy snacks, Wisconsin Potatoes, are low in calories, high in fiber and a source of vitamin B6, potassium, vitamin C and antioxidants.

Pigskin Potatoes

Recipe courtesy of The Little Potato Company on behalf of Wisconsin Potatoes

Prep time: 20 minutes

Cook time: 44 minutes

Serves: 8

1 1/2 pounds Boomer Gold Little Potatoes

6 ounces plain cream cheese, at room temperature

1/3 cup orange cheddar cheese, finely shredded

3 tablespoons fresh chives, finely chopped

1/8 teaspoon salt

1/8 teaspoon pepper

jalapenos, to taste (optional)

1 pound bacon, thinly sliced, rashers cut in half

Preheat oven to 400 F. Boil potatoes until fork tender, approximately 15-20 minutes. Cut in half and allow to cool. In bowl, use spatula to combine cream cheese, cheddar, chives, salt, pepper and jalapenos, if desired. Once potatoes cool, spread cream cheese on one half of each cut potato and sandwich using other half. Wrap each potato using half rasher of bacon around cut middle to secure cheese filling. Bake on middle rack 10 minutes to allow bacon to set. Flip and bake 10 minutes. Turn oven to broil. Broil 2 minutes, turn and broil 2 minutes until bacon reaches desired crispiness.

Tip: Bacon-wrapped potatoes can be made ahead of time and kept in refrigerator until ready to bake.

A Sweet Cinnamon Snack

Sweet, handheld snacks make for perfect teammates while watching a game at home, and these Churros are an ideal example of a quick, fun bite that’s made with ease.

Requiring less than an hour in the kitchen, they can be made in short order without missing your favorite team’s first play. Lightly coated with fresh cinnamon and flavored with C&H Golden Brown Sugar, these deep-fried delights are as simple to make as they are delicious.

Churros

Prep time: 20 minutes

Cook time: 20 minutes

Yield: 45 churros

1 1/4 cups water

1/2 cup (1 stick) unsalted butter

2 teaspoons C&H Golden Brown Sugar

1/4 teaspoon salt

1 cup all-purpose flour

3 large eggs, lightly beaten

3 cups canola oil, for frying

1 cup C&H Granulated Sugar

2 tablespoons ground cinnamon

In medium saucepan over high heat, combine water, butter, sugar and salt; bring to boil. Reduce heat and add flour. Using wooden spoon, mix vigorously until mixture forms into dough. Remove from heat. While stirring, gradually add eggs into dough. Mix well. Place dough in pastry bag fitted with large star tip. In heavy pot over medium-high heat, heat oil until it reaches 365 F. On plate, mix granulated sugar and cinnamon; set aside. Squeeze churro dough in 4-inch strips into hot oil. Fry 5-6 churros in batches until golden brown, about 2 minutes per side. When ready, transfer to plate lined with paper towels. Roll churros in sugar-cinnamon mix.

A Tasty Take on a Tailgate Favorite

Even at home, game day means good times with friends and family while enjoying moments together watching your favorite teams. A menu full of flavorful favorites takes the experience to another level, and tackling your spread by starting with a tasty dip is a sure way to fire up the crowd.

No tailgate or home-gate is complete without fresh guacamole made with the Avocados From Mexico brand. Because they’re always in season, you can enjoy guac during your favorite sporting events and beyond.

Take it to the house with a twist on a game day classic by testing out this Bacon Chipotle Guacamole, a tailgate-worthy snack loaded with crowd-pleasing flavor. Because it’s such a fan-favorite, you might find yourself making another round at halftime.

Bacon Chipotle Guacamole

3 Avocados From Mexico, halved, pitted and peeled

3 tablespoons shallot, minced

2 garlic cloves, minced

1/2 cup cilantro, finely chopped

1 lime, juice only

8 ounces applewood smoked bacon, cooked and crumbled

1/2 cup tomatoes, small diced

2 canned chipotle chiles, finely chopped

ground cumin. to taste

salt, to taste

pepper, to taste

In large bowl, mash avocados with shallots, garlic, cilantro and lime juice to desired consistency. Fold in bacon, tomatoes and chipotle chiles until well combined. Season with cumin, salt and pepper, to taste.

