“Build Your Brand, Change Lives & Leave Your Legacy” with the Bill Gove Speech Workshop

One 20-minute speech to the right group of potential clients, prospects or superiors has the power to double or triple your income and open doors of opportunity that are closed to 95% of the population. Great speakers are seen as leaders in business, in the communities where they live, and in life in general. People have always been influenced (and probably always will be) by the eloquent, entertaining speaker who knows how to connect emotionally with his or her audience.

Hosted by award-winning keynote speaker, best-selling author and mental toughness expert Steve Siebold, the Bill Gove Speech Workshop is an immersive 3-day program that will equip with “keynote speaking skills to build your brand, change lives and leave a legacy.” Presented by the Georgia Speakers Bureau and informed by the knowledge of the “father of public speaking” Bill Gove, you will learn directly from the oldest, most trusted name in the industry credited with training more million dollar speakers than any program in history.

Ready to impress new clients, sharpen your communication skills, influence others more effectively and transform your business? Join their next game-changing 3-day workshop from Friday, May 6, 2022 through Sunday, May 8, 2022 at the stunning Bona Allen Mansion in Buford!

Why Choose the Bill Gove Speech Workshop?

Respected

Bill Gove is one of the most trusted names in the professional speaking industry. Considered the Father of Professional Speaking, Bill Gove paved the way for the Speech Workshop as it stands today.

Transformative

We teach speakers to connect with audiences, move them to action and convert them into clients for life. This process transforms the speaker and the audience.

ROI

The Bill Gove Workshop has produced more fee paid speakers than anyone else in the industry. Are you next?

The Georgia Speakers Bureau presents Bill Gove Speech Workshops all year long! See full list of 2022 sessions.

About Steve Siebold

Since 1997, Steve Siebold, CSP, CFEd has helped Fortune 100 companies increase sales by $1.3 billion USD through his flagship training program, Mental Toughness University.

Siebold has delivered $16 million in keynote speeches at National and International Conventions for companies such as Johnson & Johnson, Ingersoll-Rand, Caterpillar, Merck, GlaxoSmithKline, Toyota, Chrysler-Fiat, Transamerica and hundreds of others. Siebold’s 12 books have sold over 1.6 million copies, including the #1 selling book of 2020 on Personal Finance, How Money Works, with co-author Tom Mathews. Siebold’s books have been translated into 7 languages.

He’s a former professional tennis player and national coach. His sports clients include Andre Agassi, the Boston Celtics, Miami Marlins and Ohio State Buckeyes.

As the CEO of Siebold Success Network, Steve oversees a team of 118 inside and outside salespeople, which gives him unique insights on how to build a mentally tough sales team.

Steve’s work has been featured on every major television network in the United States and Canada, and his interviews and articles have appeared in the Wall Street Journal, Fortune, Forbes, USA Today and hundreds of other publications around the world.

As a professional speaker, Steve ranks among the top 1% of income earners worldwide. He is the former chairman of the National Speakers Association’s Million-Dollar Speaker Group.