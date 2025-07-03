Pencils Down, Carts Up

Back-to-school season has a way of sneaking up on parents. One minute you’re applying sunscreen, the next you’re wondering if their sneakers still fit and where last year’s backpack disappeared to…

Whether your kid is hyped for the school year or still living their best poolside life, one thing’s for sure: it’s almost time to get them geared up and looking sharp! Luckily, Gwinnett’s got you covered with plenty of fun spots to help you ease into the school-year hustle. From trendy boutiques to budget-friendly consignment stores, here’s your guide to knocking out your shopping list the Gwinnett way.

No summer shopping spree is complete without a new wardrobe, and Gwinnett’s got plenty of hot spots to check out. Piggy Jo’s in Buford is a children’s boutique offering plenty of fun and fresh clothes for your kiddo. These outstanding outfits are made complete with Piggy Jo’s dedicated Back to School collection. It’s full of adorable outfits and accessories that’ll make your kid(s) the star of the hallway!

Looking for some budget-friendly finds? Well, Gwinnett’s resale game is strong! Swing by Once Upon a Child or Kid to Kid, where you’ll find gently used clothes that won’t break the bank. These shops are great for scoring those “they’ll grow out of this in a week” pieces—while still keeping your little one looking sharp.

And there’s always Kidsignments! Haven’t heard of this? You won’t be able to say that anymore! Kidsignments is a massive children’s consignment sale coming to the Gwinnett County Fairgrounds from August 11-16. If you’ve been around here a while, you know that this isn’t just an event–it’s a tradition. We’re talking 30,000 square feet of high quality, gently used items for infants, children, and teens. It’s a local legend for a good reason! Pro tip: get there early and bring something to haul all your finds home in.

But back-to-school shopping isn’t just about the fabrics. Let’s talk shoes, because nothing kicks off the year like a fresh pair of sneakers! Kids Foot Locker at the Mall of Georgia is a solid pick for name brands like Nike, Jordan, and New Balance—in all the coolest colors and styles. Road Runner Sports in Peachtree Corners is another great option, especially if your kid is active. Plus, they offer custom fittings to make sure those kicks are comfy and supportive! And if your little fashionista is more into Vans, Crocs, or Converse… Journeys has you covered! They’ve got two Gwinnett locations in Buford and Lawrenceville.

Whether your kid’s growing out of everything or just needs a fresh start for fall… Getting them school-ready doesn’t have to be stressful—or break the bank! Gwinnett has everything you need to check off the essentials and then some. Whether it’s a fresh pair of kicks or an outfit that makes them feel like the coolest kid in class, you want your kid to look as confident as they feel. So grab an iced coffee, make a little checklist, and get ready to conquer the school year—one stylish stop at a time!



You may as make it a whole shopping trip, now! Find even more places to shop around Gwinnett at www.guidetogwinnett.com/shopping!