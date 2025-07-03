Sun, Sales, and Local Flavor

Summer isn’t just about fresh fruit and sunshine! It’s also a prime time for small businesses to thrive! With longer days and warmer weather bringing more shoppers out, farmers markets around the area turn into bustling hubs that boost sales for vendors and nearby businesses alike.

As both locals and tourists seek fun outdoor activities, weekend markets attract more visitors—from Suwanee to Lilburn! This increase in foot traffic means more sales… Not just for the farmers and artisans selling their goods, but also for the nearby shops, cafes, and restaurants that see more customers stopping by!

Markets Mean Business

From Suwanee’s Saturday morning market scene to laid-back Friday nights at Lilburn’s market, farmers markets in Gwinnett are more than just charming weekend rituals. They’re serious drivers of local commerce! Vendors with the Suwanee Farmers Market often plan harvests and inventory around the summer spike, knowing these months can make or break their season. And in Lilburn, the evening timing draws families and commuters alike.



And don’t forget about Peachtree Corners’ market! This one leverages kid-friendly splash pads and park space to keep visitors browsing longer—and spending more…

That steady stream of foot traffic doesn’t just benefit the market booths. A 2025 survey by UW–Madison and the Farmers Market Coalition found that 49% of market visitors also shopped at nearby businesses, and 42% grabbed a bite at local restaurants. So basically, farmers markets turn every market day into a boost for the whole downtown economy! Restaurants, shops, and cafés near Gwinnett’s markets often see a bump in business—making market days a win for everyone!

Zooming Out: The Industry Impact

Nationally, farmers markets are big business. The U.S. is home to over 8,000 farmers markets, a number that’s grown by 8.6% annually since the 1970s. Recent USDA data shows U.S. farm output reached $222.3 billion in 2023 (about 0.8% of GDP), while the broader agriculture sector contributed $1.54 trillion, or 5.5% of GDP—and net farm income is forecast to rebound to $193.7 billion in 2025!

In many states, market sales have translated into major economic returns. One 2008 study found that $38.4 million in vendor sales led to $59.4 million in local economic activity and supported 140 jobs. Even smaller-scale data shows impact: on average, farmers markets generate about 13 full-time jobs per $1 million in revenue.

Small Starts, Big Impact

As Gwinnett grows, these markets are playing a key role in supporting a local-first economy. By bringing people together around homegrown products, they help small businesses thrive and create a ripple effect that benefits the whole community. Sometimes, the biggest economic impact starts with a simple stand and a Saturday morning crowd.

Get growing this summer! Find some more places to get your goodies this summer at www.guidetogwinnett.com/fresh-produce-farmers-markets!