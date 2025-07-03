Where the Wild Wings Are

Craving an island vacation? Well, spread your wings and ruffle your feathers! This summer, the tropics are coming to town…no passport needed! The Southeast Exotic Bird Fair is flying into the Gwinnett County Fairgrounds July 26-27. And this is a vibrant, feather-filled weekend you won’t want to miss!

This feather-astic event isn’t a zoo—and it’s definitely not your average fair! The Southeast Exotic Bird Fair is a place where tropical vibes meet backyard curiosity, and where parrots, cockatoos, and curious humans fly together under one roof. In other words… At this fair, the bird’s the word!

Whether you’re a longtime bird lover or just curious about these exotic creatures, this event is for everyone. From tiny finches with sweet songs to large, bold parrots with big personalities, there’s a bird for every kind of interest. You don’t have to be an expert—just bring your curiosity! You’ll get a close look at cockatoos, macaws, and more, all set to the kind of squawking soundtrack that makes you feel like you’ve stepped into the jungle.

Vendors and breeders from across the region will be on hand with everything you need. Whether you’re ready to bring home a new feathered friend or just want to browse… You’ll find cages, toys, perches, specialty feed, and all kinds of bird supplies–including several products from event sponsor Independent’s Choice Feed. Plus, the experts will be there to answer questions, share care tips, and help you figure out what’s best for your bird-loving lifestyle.

The best part? The price is nothing to squawk about! Admission is just $5 for adults, with free entry for kids 12 and under. It’s an affordable, unique way to enjoy a special summer outing! The fair runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on both Saturday and Sunday, giving you plenty of time to soak up the sights, sounds, and tropical vibes at your own pace.

Whether you’re hunting for the perfect feathered companion or just want to soak up the tropical vibes, this is your chance to make unforgettable memories, learn something new, and maybe even find your new best bird buddy. So spread your wings, gather your crew, and prepare for a weekend that’s anything but ordinary…



