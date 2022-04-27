Camp RISE Announces Summer 2022 Grand Opening!

We are excited to announce the Grand Opening of Camp RISE beginning June 6, 2022 – July 29, 2022. Camp RISE was brought forth by a growing need from parents of children with special needs. We know it can be exhausting and challenging to find resources and programs during the summer months. This need inspired us to create Camp RISE.

Camp RISE was founded by Speech Language Pathologist, Janelle Bingham, M.Ed. CCC-SLP and Occupational therapist, Claudette Brumant, M.S.OTR/L. We have established the first summer camp of its kind, servicing Gwinnett County and surrounding areas. It’s designed for individuals with various diagnoses and exceptionalities from ages 5-13. We are committed to providing a friendly, emotionally safe, supportive, and cooperative atmosphere. Environments such as these help children with special needs grow and be inspired.

What sets us apart is our approach. We designed our program to include therapeutic group sessions targeting communication and motor skills. It is our goal to foster individual growth and development at each camper’s own pace.

Camp RISE is committed to ensure that every camper learns the infinite possibilities of their own potential. By the end of the summer each camper will leave with great memories, new skills and a sense of accomplishment that will last for a lifetime.

Camp RISE is currently accepting applications for registration for summer 2022 for ages 5-13. Follow on Facebook and Instagram at CampRiseGA.

Learn more at www.camprisega.com

Camp RISE

2140 Buford Hwy NE STE 109

Buford, GA 30518

info@camprisega.com

678-835-7722