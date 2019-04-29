Checkup Time? Not to Worry!

If it’s been longer than the recommended six months between your dental check-ups it may be because of an unpleasant experience from long ago that involved needles and drills. You’re in good company. But the longer you avoid the dentist, the more likely you are to risk serious oral health issues.

The team of compassionate professionals at Suwanee Dental Care would love to show you just how gentle and positive an experience you can have in a dentist’s chair––an experience that can literally give you a reason to smile.

General dentistry will keep your teeth and gums healthy, and that helps lead to good overall health. Restorative and cosmetic dentistry will revive your self-confidence and give you that brighter, healthier smile and the outlook to go with it. If fear and anxiety are keeping you away, Suwanee Dental Care offers sedation dentistry that allows you to relax while undergoing any of the wide range of services they provide.

With several decades of combined experience, Drs. Williams, Schalk, Kremer, and Majdi have perfected the art and science of sedation dentistry, and bring their soothing “chair-side manner” to bear for an experience that is gentle and patient-centered.

Your smile will say it all.

