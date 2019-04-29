Positive, Mindful Care: A focus on patients makes every day a good one

In the first room, a young child has asthma and is wheezing. In the next, an elderly gentleman awaits his physical. The hustle and bustle of her day doesn’t end as she flits from room to room, performing everything from annual checkups to treating chronic medical issues.

But Dr. Hira Kohli, a physician at Gwinnett Medical Group (GMG) Primary Care-Suwanee, wouldn’t have it any other way.

“It’s a blessing to help and serve people. And I’d do it all over again if I had to—the years of schooling, long hours of training, everything. Being a doctor is one of the most rewarding professions in terms of self-satisfaction. And working for a wonderful organization like Gwinnett Medical Center makes the job easier.”

Dr. Kohli’s journey with GMG’s parent company, Gwinnett Medical Center (GMC), started in 2014 after she’d spent years studying at the University of Medicine and Dentistry of New Jersey and later at Emory University.

Then, six years deep into her career as a doctor at Emory, Dr. Kohli received a pleasant surprise. GMC recognized her talent and passion for primary care and extended her an offer she couldn’t resist—a lead position at a practice in Lawrenceville. There, she wasted no time in putting her ambition to work, implementing several ideas and improvements. One of the team’s greatest achievements, she says was its transition to a computerized medical records system, which doctors can access 24/7 to keep up to speed on patients.

And improvements are just the start of what distinguishes GMC from the rest. For instance, she and every other GMG primary care physician is connected to other specialists through their relationship with GMC. This means patients who need deeper medical attention can conveniently be seen by in-network specialists at GMC.

“There are several specialty clinics that consult at our location including gastroenterologists, rheumatologists, cardiologists and OB/GYNs,” says Dr. Kohli. “Our goal is to provide all the care a patient needs, under one roof.”

She believes this model works well because she and her counterparts can coordinate the care of patients across the institution, ensuring they remain at the center of focus instead of lost in a sea of fragmented doctors’ offices.

Ultimately, patients are what fuel the institution’s fire.

“At GMG Primary Care-Suwanee, we want to make doctor visits easy to schedule, with minimal wait time, while providing high-quality care and easy access to medical staff,” says Dr. Kohli. “In fact, we have a patient portal that lets patients communicate directly with doctors through a secure email system. We also have after-hours doctors on-call for any acute patient issues.”

Alongside state-of-the-art equipment and invaluable patient resources, like free diabetic education and smoking cessation tips, GMG also holds another benefit: a hand-picked selection of incredible staff like Dr. Kohli who boast a positive outlook and friendly nature.

“I can honestly say every day here is a good one—we make the best of each one,” says Dr. Kohli. “I love focusing on patients and making sure I’m doing everything I can to help them, as people, lead healthy, balanced lives.”

Her advice to everyone young and old? “Eat healthy, exercise, and spend time reconnecting with your inner self,” she says. “Focus on mindfulness. Because a healthy mind is just as important as a healthy body.”

Hira Kohli, MD

Primary Care Physician

Gwinnett Medical Group

Primary Care – Suwanee

1120 Peachtree Industrial Boulevard

Suite 208 and Suite 209

Suwanee, GA 30024

678.312.8400

GwinnettMedicalGroup.com/primary



