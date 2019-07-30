Comprehensive care for women through every stage of life

Gwinnett Gynecology and Maternity has delivered exceptional women’s healthcare in the Gwinnett area since 1973. Offering both gynecology and obstetrics services, the care team at Gwinnett Gynecology and Maternity serves as a partner in women’s health throughout every stage of life.

Women seeking care at Gwinnett Gynecology and Maternity can rest assured knowing their physicians work closely with each patient to understand their full range of options. Our providers are fully committed to offering their patients solutions tailored to their individual needs and designed to achieve the best possible outcome.

Patients of Gwinnett Gynecology and Maternity receive efficient, high-quality care within the practice’s state-of-the-art patient-care office. Providers specialize in all aspects of women’s health, working together with their patients to guide them through the many transitions of life – from adolescence through menopause.

Welcoming little miracles into the world is a joyous time for new mothers and their families, and the practice provides a family-centered approach to maternity care. Just as each new baby is special and unique, so is each patient. The providers at Gwinnett Gynecology and Maternity believe in creating a customized birthing experience for patients based on their medical needs. The physicians at Gwinnett Gynecology and Maternity bring their special deliveries into the world at affiliated hospital Eastside Medical Center.

With a mission to improve the quality of life for their patients, the practice also provides minimally invasive surgical options and the latest advancements in robotic-assisted surgery. Dr. Peter Mann, the only board-certified urogynecologist and reconstructive pelvic surgeon in Gwinnett County, also provides life-changing procedures for women with stress urinary incontinence (SUI).

Above all else, the care team at Gwinnett Gynecology and Maternity is committed to the improvement of quality of life for all patients. For more information or to schedule an appointment, visit Gwinnett-Gyn.com.

Our Providers

Peter C. C. Mann, MD

Carmen C. McGee, MD

Janice H. Pressley, MD

Vonda R. Ware, MD

Katherine A. Kennedy, PA-C

Betsey Weiss, PA-C

(770) 972-6464

Eastside Medical Plaza 2, 1800 Tree Lane, Suite 300, Snellville, GA 30078