Congratulations GCPS Teachers of the Year

2019 Gwinnett County Teacher of the Year
Heidi Campbell
Parkview High School
ELEMENTARY SCHOOLS
2019 Elementary School Teacher of the Year
Kelly Specht
Riverside Elementary School
Alcova Elementary School
Rebekah Yoder
Alford Elementary School
Ashley Stanton-Williams
Anderson-Livsey Elementary School
Ashley Joseph
Annistown Elementary School
Deborah Sears
Arcado Elementary School
Dr. Janie Avant*
Baggett Elementary School
Falicia O’Mard*
Baldwin Elementary School
Mallory C. Fannin
Beaver Ridge Elementary School
Rose Beyea
Benefield Elementary School
Vanessa Zebrowski
Berkeley Lake Elementary School
Dawn Frazer
Bethesda Elementary School
Brynne Lee
Britt Elementary School
Denise Brown
Brookwood Elementary School
Lori Bonn
Burnette Elementary School
Sandi Star
Camp Creek Elementary School
Jennie S. Packard
Cedar Hill Elementary School
Dr. Aisha J. House
Centerville Elementary School
La’Keshia Y. Kafunda
Chattahoochee Elementary School
Cheryl Fletcher
Chesney Elementary School
Micheal S. Barron
Cooper Elementary School
Mary Spears
Corley Elementary School
Kathy Jo Newman
Craig Elementary School
Allyson Clark*
Dacula Elementary School
Laura Larson
Duncan Creek Elementary School
Jamie Cofer
Dyer Elementary School
Katie Montelin
Ferguson Elementary School
Ashley Booker*
Fort Daniel Elementary School
Claire Durbin
Freeman’s Mill Elementary School
Julie Massey*
Graves Elementary School
Sarah Hoeflin*
Grayson Elementary School
Janice Rials
Gwin Oaks Elementary School
Sandra Bratescu
Harbins Elementary School
Cheryl Hall
Harmony Elementary School
Courtney Benton
Harris Elementary School
Inna Arroyo
Head Elementary School
Terri Odum
Hopkins Elementary School
Kimberly Robinson
Ivy Creek Elementary School
Sara Tyrrell
Jackson Elementary School
Julie Bell
Jenkins Elementary School
Chris Fendley*
Kanoheda Elementary School
Elizabeth Lyons
Knight Elementary School
Heather Cox
Lawrenceville Elementary School
Aishah Cochran
Level Creek Elementary School
Shaila Khaki
Lilburn Elementary School
Taresa Choe Lee
Lovin Elementary School
Juah Nyemadé Baker-Marsh**
Magill Elementary School
Sheresa Kendricks
Mason Elementary School
Katie Vosburgh
McKendree Elementary School
Kaitlin Tewksbury
Meadowcreek Elementary School
Lasandra Cobb
Minor Elementary School
Joyce Munzwandi
Mountain Park Elementary School
Katie Macdonald
Mulberry Elementary School
Hannah Randall
Nesbit Elementary School
Jasmine Lundy
Norcross Elementary School
Bobbie J. Adamczyk
Norton Elementary School
Michele E. Jones
Parsons Elementary School
Ashley Bailey
Partee Elementary School
Aquanda Barber
Patrick Elementary School
Jennifer Burel*
Peachtree Elementary School
Amanda A. Eady
Pharr Elementary School
Ashley Dunlop*
Puckett’s Mill Elementary School
Sarah Hunnicutt
Roberts Elementary School
Celia Ramos*
Rock Springs Elementary School
Kimmey Battles
Rockbridge Elementary School
Stephanie Cowman
Rosebud Elementary School
Lien Vo
Shiloh Elementary School
Kerry Nemetz
Simonton Elementary School
Kimber Lynch
Simpson Elementary School
Amy Cordova
Starling Elementary School
Alicia Teague*
Stripling Elementary School
Allison Sundberg
Sugar Hill Elementary School
Chris Wood
Suwanee Elementary School
Marti Parker*
Sycamore Elementary School
Frank Torres
Taylor Elementary School
Renee Long
Trip Elementary School
Lisa McKenna
Walnut Grove Elementary School
Kim Crews
White Oak Elementary School
Amy Reeves
Winn Holt Elementary School
Laura Mobley
Woodward Mill Elementary School
Emily Greenblat*
MIDDLE SCHOOLS
2019 Middle School Teacher of the Year
Lindsey Saa
Couch Middle School
Bay Creek Middle School
Theresa Palmer
Berkmar Middle School
Tracey Runcie-Williams
Coleman Middle School
Chandra Brandel**
Creekland Middle School
Linda Littlejohn
Crews Middle School
Debbie Avis
Dacula Middle School
Derek Tuthill
Duluth Middle School
Melissa Holbert Dorsey
Five Forks Middle School
Keith Oldknow*
Grace Snell Middle School
Evan Korth
Hull Middle School
Shuanita Cochran
Jones Middle School
Kanika Battle
Jordan Middle School
Sandra Chedwick
Lanier Middle School
Holly Hall
Lilburn Middle School
Tia Milhouse*
McConnell Middle School
Holly Hahn
Moore Middle School
Dr. Donna M. Domenech
North Gwinnett Middle School
Katie Noordhoorn
Northbrook Middle School
Dr. Dana Griffith*
Osborne Middle School
Tammy Martz
Pinckneyville Middle School
Charlene R. Jackson
Radloff Middle School
Julie Scharnell
Richards Middle School
David Gray
Shiloh Middle School
Dwight Hicks
Snellville Middle School
Jacqueline Thompson
Summerour Middle School
Becca Rackley
Sweetwater Middle School
Kelly Riley
Trickum Middle School
Karissa Davenport
Twin Rivers Middle School
Natalie Mattson
HIGH SCHOOLS
2019 High School Teacher of the Year
Archer High School
Kim Dyer
Berkmar High School
Jessica Layana-Mugan
Brookwood High School
Stephen B. Beall*
Central Gwinnett High School
Dr. Vivian S. Daniel
Collins Hill High School
Donna Ahlswede
Dacula High School
James Williams
Discovery High School
Danielle Malcom
Duluth High School
Jordan T. White
Grayson High School
Dr. Stacy S. Kenyon
Gwinnett School of Mathematics, Science, and Technology
Collyn Milsted
Lanier High School
Christy Battle*
Meadowcreek High School
Twania A. White
Mill Creek High School
Sabrina Hancock*
Mountain View High School
Darryl Colley
Norcross High School
Darrell Cicchetti
North Gwinnett High School
Erin Mitchell
Paul Duke STEM High School
Lauren O’Connor
Peachtree Ridge High School
Meredith White**
Phoenix High School
Cheryl D. Deas
Shiloh High School
Paige Lutes
South Gwinnett High School
Shelly Collins
OTHER SCHOOLS
GIVE Center East
Vernita Moore
GIVE Center West
Chris Magné
Gwinnett Online Campus
Sandy Frierson
Maxwell High School of Technology
Jennifer Mundy
Northbrook Center
Elin Tomov
Oakland Meadow School
Brittany Stanley
*Semifinalist **Finalist (Level winners also are finalists)