Congratulations GCPS Teachers of the Year

2019 Gwinnett County Teacher of the Year

Heidi Campbell
Parkview High School

ELEMENTARY SCHOOLS

2019 Elementary School Teacher of the Year
Kelly Specht
Riverside Elementary School

Alcova Elementary School
Rebekah Yoder 

Alford Elementary School
Ashley Stanton-Williams 

Anderson-Livsey Elementary School
Ashley Joseph 

Annistown Elementary School
Deborah Sears 

Arcado Elementary School
Dr. Janie Avant* 

Baggett Elementary School
Falicia O’Mard* 

Baldwin Elementary School
Mallory C. Fannin 

Beaver Ridge Elementary School
Rose Beyea 

Benefield Elementary School
Vanessa Zebrowski 

Berkeley Lake Elementary School
Dawn Frazer 

Bethesda Elementary School
Brynne Lee 

Britt Elementary School
Denise Brown 

Brookwood Elementary School
Lori Bonn 

Burnette Elementary School
Sandi Star 

Camp Creek Elementary School
Jennie S. Packard 

Cedar Hill Elementary School
Dr. Aisha J. House

Centerville Elementary School
La’Keshia Y. Kafunda

Chattahoochee Elementary School
Cheryl Fletcher

Chesney Elementary School
Micheal S. Barron

Cooper Elementary School
Mary Spears

Corley Elementary School
Kathy Jo Newman

Craig Elementary School
Allyson Clark* 

Dacula Elementary School
Laura Larson

Duncan Creek Elementary School
Jamie Cofer

Dyer Elementary School
Katie Montelin 

Ferguson Elementary School
Ashley Booker* 

Fort Daniel Elementary School
Claire Durbin 

Freeman’s Mill Elementary School
Julie Massey*

Graves Elementary School
Sarah Hoeflin* 

Grayson Elementary School
Janice Rials 

Gwin Oaks Elementary School
Sandra Bratescu 

Harbins Elementary School
Cheryl Hall 

Harmony Elementary School
Courtney Benton 

Harris Elementary School
Inna Arroyo 

Head Elementary School
Terri Odum 

Hopkins Elementary School
Kimberly Robinson 

Ivy Creek Elementary School
Sara Tyrrell 

Jackson Elementary School
Julie Bell 

Jenkins Elementary School
Chris Fendley* 

Kanoheda Elementary School
Elizabeth Lyons 

Knight Elementary School
Heather Cox 

Lawrenceville Elementary School
Aishah Cochran 

Level Creek Elementary School
Shaila Khaki 

Lilburn Elementary School
Taresa Choe Lee 

Lovin Elementary School
Juah Nyemadé Baker-Marsh** 

Magill Elementary School
Sheresa Kendricks 

Mason Elementary School
Katie Vosburgh 

McKendree Elementary School
Kaitlin Tewksbury 

Meadowcreek Elementary School
Lasandra Cobb 

Minor Elementary School
Joyce Munzwandi 

Mountain Park Elementary School
Katie Macdonald

Mulberry Elementary School
Hannah Randall

Nesbit Elementary School
Jasmine Lundy

Norcross Elementary School
Bobbie J. Adamczyk

Norton Elementary School
Michele E. Jones

Parsons Elementary School
Ashley Bailey

Partee Elementary School
Aquanda Barber

Patrick Elementary School
Jennifer Burel*

Peachtree Elementary School
Amanda A. Eady 

Pharr Elementary School
Ashley Dunlop*

Puckett’s Mill Elementary School
Sarah Hunnicutt 

Roberts Elementary School
Celia Ramos* 

Rock Springs Elementary School
Kimmey Battles 

Rockbridge Elementary School
Stephanie Cowman 

Rosebud Elementary School
Lien Vo 

Shiloh Elementary School
Kerry Nemetz 

Simonton Elementary School
Kimber Lynch 

Simpson Elementary School
Amy Cordova 

Starling Elementary School
Alicia Teague* 

Stripling Elementary School
Allison Sundberg 

Sugar Hill Elementary School
Chris Wood 

Suwanee Elementary School
Marti Parker* 

Sycamore Elementary School
Frank Torres 

Taylor Elementary School
Renee Long 

Trip Elementary School
Lisa McKenna 

Walnut Grove Elementary School
Kim Crews 

White Oak Elementary School
Amy Reeves 

Winn Holt Elementary School
Laura Mobley 

Woodward Mill Elementary School
Emily Greenblat*  

MIDDLE SCHOOLS 

2019 Middle School Teacher of the Year

Lindsey Saa
Couch Middle School

Bay Creek Middle School
Theresa Palmer

Berkmar Middle School
Tracey Runcie-Williams 

Coleman Middle School
Chandra Brandel** 

Creekland Middle School
Linda Littlejohn

Crews Middle School
Debbie Avis

Dacula Middle School
Derek Tuthill 

Duluth Middle School
Melissa Holbert Dorsey 

Five Forks Middle School
Keith Oldknow*

Grace Snell Middle School
Evan Korth

Hull Middle School
Shuanita Cochran 

Jones Middle School
Kanika Battle 

Jordan Middle School
Sandra Chedwick 

Lanier Middle School
Holly Hall 

Lilburn Middle School
Tia Milhouse* 

McConnell Middle School
Holly Hahn 

Moore Middle School
Dr. Donna M. Domenech 

North Gwinnett Middle School
Katie Noordhoorn 

Northbrook Middle School
Dr. Dana Griffith* 

Osborne Middle School
Tammy Martz 

Pinckneyville Middle School
Charlene R. Jackson 

Radloff Middle School
Julie Scharnell

Richards Middle School
David Gray

Shiloh Middle School
Dwight Hicks 

Snellville Middle School
Jacqueline Thompson

Summerour Middle School
Becca Rackley

Sweetwater Middle School
Kelly Riley

Trickum Middle School
Karissa Davenport

Twin Rivers Middle School
Natalie Mattson  

HIGH SCHOOLS 

2019 High School Teacher of the Year

Heidi Campbell
Parkview High School

Archer High School
Kim Dyer 

Berkmar High School
Jessica Layana-Mugan 

Brookwood High School
Stephen B. Beall* 

Central Gwinnett High School
Dr. Vivian S. Daniel 

Collins Hill High School
Donna Ahlswede 

Dacula High School
James Williams 

Discovery High School
Danielle Malcom 

Duluth High School
Jordan T. White 

Grayson High School
Dr. Stacy S. Kenyon 

Gwinnett School of Mathematics, Science, and Technology
Collyn Milsted 

Lanier High School
Christy Battle* 

Meadowcreek High School
Twania A. White 

Mill Creek High School
Sabrina Hancock* 

Mountain View High School
Darryl Colley 

Norcross High School
Darrell Cicchetti 

North Gwinnett High School
Erin Mitchell 

Paul Duke STEM High School
Lauren O’Connor 

Peachtree Ridge High School
Meredith White** 

Phoenix High School
Cheryl D. Deas 

Shiloh High School
Paige Lutes 

South Gwinnett High School
Shelly Collins

OTHER SCHOOLS 

GIVE Center East
Vernita Moore 

GIVE Center West
Chris Magné 

Gwinnett Online Campus
Sandy Frierson 

Maxwell High School of Technology
Jennifer Mundy 

Northbrook Center
Elin Tomov 

Oakland Meadow School
Brittany Stanley 

*Semifinalist    **Finalist (Level winners also are finalists)

