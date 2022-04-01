Congratulations, Mrs. Dula! GCPS Counselor Selected as 2022 National School Counselor of the Year Finalist

The American School Counselor Association (ASCA) is pleased to announce Teshia Stovall Dula, school counselor, Hull Middle School, Duluth, Ga., as a finalist for the 2022 School Counselor of the Year awards program (#SCOY22). Dula has been a school counselor since 1998 and with Hull Middle School since 2017. The school serves 1,352 students, grades 6–8. The author of “STEAM for the School Counselor,” Dula earned her bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Hampton University and is currently working on a doctorate degree.

“I know that school counselors’ value is immeasurable. However, I can say from my unique perspective that Teshia Dula far surpasses school counselor expectations. She makes a difference in the lives of her students, their families and the community. She is our Counselor of All Years,” said parent and former school administrator Kimberly Lipe.

A firm believer in the power of data, Dula and her team have built on student data to invite students who need some extra help into the LIONS Mentoring Program. The LIONS Mentoring Program collaborates with the Gwinnett County Public Schools Community-Based Mentorship Program and connects caring community members with students. The program’s focus is building resilience, character and leadership. “My team and I identify the students using our district’s academic, behavior and course content report and The Student Engagement Instrument,” Dula said. “Parents may also request their child receive a mentor and participate in the program.” Each month, Dula invites community members to speak to the students in the program about their career and life skills. The program results show improvement in behavior, attendance and course content in many students.

“Mrs. Dula is an enthusiastic, passionate and committed school counselor and leader,” said Denise P. Showell, Hull Middle School principal. “Her continued dedication to her profession is prevalent and does not go unnoticed.”

“She is an advocate for students and a role model for school counselors and educators. Her accomplishments are eclipsed only by her heart for kids,” said Erin Sprinkle, school counselor, Hull Middle School.

“Each year, this School Counselor of the Year program shows us what the research tells us – that school counselors have a significant impact on students’ academic achievement, social/emotional development and plans for life after graduation,” said Jill Cook, ASCA executive director. “Through their dedication, contributions and excellence, these finalists have demonstrated their commitment to the values and mission of the school counseling profession.”

The School Counselor of the Year and finalists will be celebrated in Washington, D.C., in February 2022. and will participate in webinars and additional online events during National School Counseling Week, Feb. 7–11, 2022.

