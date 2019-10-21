Curiosity Lab at Peachtree Corners to Host “Everything IoT: An Overview of What you Need to Know” Workshop

Calling all technology entrepreneurs or professionals. Curiosity Lab hosts a workshop for an Internet of Things overview.

Curiosity Lab at Peachtree Corners is hosting an IoT workshop designed to help entrepreneurs and technology creators better understand intellectual property considerations for physical and IoT products, how to build an MVP and finding and scaling solutions with the right manufacturer.

Featuring Kenji Takeuchi and Shane Matthews of ATDC, Intellectual Property attorney Rusty Close from Troutman Sanders and manufacturing experts from East West Manufacturing, the course will be a fast-paced overview of everything entrepreneurs need to create a product and drive sales.

The course, which is open to founders of technology companies and other entrepreneurs, is Thursday, October 24, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. It will be held at Curiosity Lab at Peachtree Corners, located at 147 Technology Parkway, Peachtree Corners, GA 30092.

Interested teams can add their name to the waitlist for the next class here.

