Dr. Jann Joseph, President of Georgia Gwinnett College joins the Podcast!

Lawrenceville is officially a college town! If you don’t think of the city like a “town and gown” community then you best start to change your way of thinking! President of Georgia Gwinnett College, Dr. Jann Joseph joins us on the podcast and shares her vision for all that Lawrenceville is becoming!



In this conversation, Dr. Joseph shares Georgia Gwinnett College’s claims to fame, talks about her dreams for the city’s new college corridor, and we nerd out about our favorite Star Trek series! She also shares how she developed her love of learning early in her life and listeners are sure to hear some legendary advice for students.



This conversation is such a fun and delightful ride, so give it a watch and a listen!