A runny nose, a sudden cough, or knowing your child is not feeling well can cause anxiety. Finding a pediatrician you can trust and your child likes, can be stressful and exhausting. At Pediatric Associates of Lawrenceville, we understand how challenging that can be.

For over twenty-four years, parents have placed their trust in Dr. Anu Sheth and her team. During that time, PAL has become one of the highest rated pediatric providers in Gwinnett. In fact, Dr. Sheth was identified as one of the top pediatricians in metro area by Atlanta Magazine as well as being voted a Best of Gwinnett by the readers of Gwinnett Magazine. She is also involved in numerous professional organizations including the American Academy of Pediatrics and currently serves as Chairperson for The Children’s Care Network.

The staff of PAL takes great pride in listening to the concerns of parents and their patients. When you visit with our team, we want you to know immediately that addressing your fears and answering your questions are our number one goal.

Our aim is for you to feel comfortable and at ease so we can work together and resolve your child’s issue as quickly as possible.

Our new state of the art facility has 17 examination rooms. We have treatment spaces for allergy testing, hearing and vision, lactation consultation, behavioral health, laboratory testing, and more. Inside, you’ll find two large waiting rooms for social distancing as well as privacy areas for nursing mothers. In addition, patients who are possibly contagious have reserved curbside parking and are able to enter the building directly into an exam room.

As we’ve continued to expand our services, our staff now has four pediatricians and four nurse practitioners. Our two latest additions are Lindsay Connors, CPNP and Annie Hoang, M.D. Lindsay has 7 years of pediatric ICU experience. Annie, a Gwinnett County native, just finished her residency and will join our staff this month. With these two new additions, our team now has over 75 years of experience in pediatric care.

PAL is also committed to giving back to the community. We partner with “Reach Out and Read”

to encourage children’s literacy from an early age. We also support “Helping Mamas” which is a nonprofit organization that provides essential items for mothers with children from birth to 12 years old.

As our lives become more hectic, PAL’s experienced team will provide your children with the exceptional care you desire and they deserve. We’ve set the standard for pediatric care in Gwinnett. To learn more, call 470-202-8164.

Our Practice Services Include:

• ADD & ADHD Testing

• Anxiety, Depression & Behavioral Health • Annual Physicals

• Well Baby Checks

• Sick Visits

• Lactation Consultation

• Asthma Management

• Immunizations

• Sports Physicals

• Allergies

• Hearing & Vision Checks

• Nutrition

• Bilingual Staff