Duluth’s Favorite Outdoor Art Fest Returns

It’s a familiar springtime scenario—you wake up, the weather’s gorgeous, and suddenly your weekend calendar feels painfully empty. Sure, you could spend Saturday half-heartedly reorganizing the garage or perfecting your couch-dent, but wouldn’t you rather be outside, soaking up sunshine, snacks, and a splash of local culture?

Good news: the Duluth Spring Arts Festival is back May 17–18, transforming Duluth’s Town Green into a bustling outdoor gallery bursting with creativity. Consider your weekend officially booked.

Artists in the Wild

Nearly 90 talented creators—painters, sculptors, photographers, jewelers, and even glass artists—will take over Duluth’s Town Green, offering everything from statement pieces for your walls to conversation-starting accessories. And since this festival is crafted by artists themselves (shoutout to the Atlanta Foundation for Public Spaces), expect casual conversations, live demonstrations, and zero art-world snobbery.

More Than Just Pretty Pictures

Not exactly an art critic? No worries. The festival is packed with extras designed for locals who just want to soak in spring vibes:

Live acoustic music , ideal for lazy afternoons and strolling between booths.

Gourmet food trucks with tasty options for everyone—from indulgent bites to healthy bowls that'll make your personal trainer proud.

Opportunities to explore Duluth's vibrant public art, including selfie-worthy spots like the famous "Ascension" sculpture and the colorful Main Street murals.

Parking Made Easy (Seriously)

Parking is free and plentiful near the Town Green. Just a quick heads-up: Avoid the residential streets around the park, because spending your afternoon arguing over a ticket isn’t exactly our definition of weekend fun.

Looking for more local fun? Check out our Arts & Entertainment calendar to keep your spring weekends filled with festivals, concerts, and community happenings—because Duluth knows boredom is never in style. www.guidetogwinnett.com/arts-entertainment.