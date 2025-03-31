Earth Day Done the Gwinnett Way

Ah, spring. When the pollen’s high, the sun’s out, and your garage suddenly feels like a landfill annex. If that sounds about right, mark your calendar for April 26. That’s when Coolray Field turns into Gwinnett’s one-day-only recycling central—where old TVs, tired paint cans, and dusty printers go to be reborn.

This year’s Earth Day theme? “Our Power, Our Planet.” And Gwinnett’s taking it literally. From 9 a.m. to noon, Gwinnett Clean & Beautiful and Solid Waste Management are teaming up with volunteers to show what local action can do. This drop-off, drive through is a quick way to lighten your load while making a certain mom very proud. No, not the one texting you about garage cleaning—Mother Nature. She’s got enough going on without your old fax machine taking up landfill space.

The Earth Day Rundown

There’s no need to lift anything heavier than your car keys—just drive through and drop off your clutter! Here’s what you can drop off at Coolray Field—no side-eye, no questions asked:

• Electronics – $35 for projection/console TVs, $15 for monitors and flat-screens, $5 for printers (cash only)

• Paint – Up to 10 gallons per car; at least 25% should still be liquid

• Tires – Up to 8, no rims, and please don’t clean out a dealership

• Paper – Bring up to 5 copier boxes’ worth for shredding

• Clothing & sneakers – Gently used and ready for a second round

Also happening: face painting, big trucks for the kids to explore, and a chance to meet your local hauler—if that’s your kind of Saturday.

Greener Days Ahead

Earth Day might be the big day, but for Gwinnett Clean & Beautiful, it’s just another weekend in the fight for a cleaner, smarter county. Their year-round efforts include Harvest Gwinnett’s community gardens (now open for plot reservations), Adopt-a-Stream programs, and storm drain art campaigns that double as public service announcements.

Have teens who want in? The Green Youth Advisory Council turns students into sustainability leaders through real-world service. Adults can get involved too, through Adopt-a-Road, local cleanups, or DIY workshops from the Gwinnett County Extension Office—covering everything from composting to beekeeping.

Power in Your Hands

So even if Earth Day is your once-a-year sustainability check-in, there are easy ways to keep it going. You don’t have to become an off-grid expert overnight—just pick one thing and run with it. Every small change adds up.

Want more ways to help your Gwinnett neighbors (both people and planet)? Start here: www.guidetogwinnett.com/churches-charities-community-organizations.