Eastside Urgent Care Launches Telehealth Program to Extend Health Care Services to Community During COVID-19 Pandemic

Eastside Urgent Care has launched a new telehealth portal which allows patients to access their urgent care providers from home. The urgent care network’s new “virtual visit” option was developed in an effort to maintain vital healthcare services while assisting the community in minimizing travel and adhering to social distancing recommendations.

Patients can access Eastside Urgent Care’s telehealth portal by visiting EastsideUC.com and selecting the option at the top right corner of the website labeled “Virtual Visits.” Patients will then complete their registration forms online and select an appointment time. Patients will be instructed to log back on to the website when it is time for their appointment at which time they will be connected with an Eastside Urgent Care provider. Virtual visits are available on a first come first serve basis.

To participate in a virtual visit patients will need access to a device with video and audio capability, such as a smart phone, tablet or computer.

“Eastside Urgent Care’s new telehealth platform will better connect the communities we care for with healthcare services to diagnose minor illnesses, injuries, and answer medical questions,” said Trent Lind, chief executive officer at Eastside Medical Center. “Virtual visits at our urgent care centers will ensure continuity of care to community members that need to access a medical provider while aiding compliance with social distancing recommendations during the COVID-19 pandemic.”

If it is identified during a virtual visit that the patient requires further care and needs an in-person exam the telehealth provider will direct them to the appropriate medical facility. Eastside Urgent Care patients receive the added benefit of ease of access to Eastside Medical Center’s larger system of care and network of specialists.

The self-pay rate for a virtual visit at Eastside Urgent Care is $59. Patients are encouraged to consult their insurance provider for full coverage details and co-pay rates. Virtual visit appointments are available between the hours of 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekends.

Eastside Urgent Care’s five clinic locations remain open to care for patients in Snellville, Lawrenceville, Lilburn, Grayson, and Loganville. Eastside Urgent Care continues to follow CDC guidelines to protect their patients, staff and visitors. Eastside Urgent Care has taken proactive steps in preparing for COVID-19 related issues including monitoring and conserving the use of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and reinforcing effective environmental cleaning policies to support infection control.

Eastside Urgent Care accepts most major insurance plans and offers affordable self-pay rates. Additionally, patients have the option to check in online and reserve their spot in line, reducing waiting room time.

Patients that are exhibiting COVID-19 related symptoms or have concern about exposure to COVID-19 are asked to call the clinic before seeking care. To reduce community exposure of COVID-19, if these patients need to visit an Eastside Urgent Care location, they are asked to remain in their vehicle and follow instructions posted on the clinic door. Instructions include a direct phone line to the clinic staff for patients to call for further direction.

Providing high quality care while maintaining a safe environment for patients, colleagues, and the communities Eastside Urgent Care serves is of the highest priority. For more information on Eastside Urgent Care, clinic hours, or to schedule a virtual visit with an urgent care provider, please visit EastsideUC.com.